Rose Petal Murder, Upstate Killer Speaks, Thomas Ravenel For Governor – 2/8/2025

Our focus this week returned to the South Carolina Upstate and the horrifyingly graphic, disturbingly ritualistic ‘Rose Petal Murder’ case. The accused killer in that story is scheduled to stand trial beginning next Monday (February 10, 2025) in Greenville, South Carolina – assuming court officials can muster up enough jurors.

After waiting behind bars for more than three years, 32-year-old concert pianist Zachary David Hughes is finally scheduled to have his day in court – and there were no shortage of fireworks in the final week leading up to those oft-delayed proceedings.

Hughes is accused of savagely murdering 41-year-old veterinary assistant Christina Parcell in the Canebrake subdivision of Greer, S.C. on the morning of October 13, 2021. Our show recapped the key players in this case and the facts as we know them… but also explored some of the counter-narratives being offered by those closest to the saga. Research director Jenn Wood and special projects director Dylan Nolan joined me for an incredibly lively conversation that detailed a wide range of allegations raised by John Mello – a music producer and the ex-boyfriend of the victim.

Mello – who was friends with the suspect – has put forward a theory of the crime which implicates local police and prosecutors in an alleged conspiracy and cover-up.

In addition to our extensive discussion of Mello’s theory, we filed two reports this week related to this case on our website. The first story focused on statements made to our media outlet by Mello’s attorney, Mo Abusaft of Spartanburg, S.C. The second story detailed allegations leveled by Mello against the sister of the Rose Petal victim.

In other news, Jenn and I discussed her recent conversation with Troy Styles – an Upstate reporter, victim’s advocate and media liaison who conducted an interview with 21-year-old Brandon Barnes last fall.

At the time of the interview, Barnes presented himself as search for his missing wife – 20-year-old Jessica Barnes of Pendleton, S.C. Days later, however, he would be accused of murdering her after Jessica’s charred, dismembered remains were found in a wooded area near a boat ramp several miles west of a pool house where Barnes was living with his wife and two other women, Victoria Tippett and Kendall Mims.

Tippett and Mims have also been charged criminally in connection with Jessica Barnes’ murder.

Styles shared his interview with Brandon Barnes exclusively with FITSNews – and spoke with Jenn about how he was able to get the accused killer to open up.

In our political segment, Dylan and I discussed the headline-grabbing entry of former South Carolina treasurer Thomas Ravenel into the 2026 governor’s race. While Ravenel is best known for being a reality television star – and for his many brushes with the law – he staked out some substantive policy ground upon his entry into this crowded, contentious field.

Dylan and I talked about the policies prevailing in this race – and at the S.C. General Assembly – and the challenges associated with covering an election which has already descended into bloodsport and chaos.

