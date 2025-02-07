POLITICS

South Carolina Governor’s Race: Thomas Ravenel Is ‘In’

“None of the lightweights currently in the race are going to stop me…”

by FITSNews7
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Confirming our previous reporting, former South Carolina state treasurer and reality television star Thomas Ravenel is running for governor of the Palmetto State in 2026.

“I’m running for governor of South Carolina and none of the lightweights currently in the race are going to stop me,” Ravenel wrote on X late Thursday evening (February 6, 2025). ” I have a message that’s going to change not just South Carolina but the entire country.”

Ravenel, 62, of Charleston, S.C., is actually the first announced candidate for the office – although frontrunners Nancy Mace (a third-term Lowcountry congresswoman) and Alan Wilson (South Carolina’s fourth-term attorney general) have both made it clear they are planning to mount candidacies.

Former two-term governor Mark Sanford is also reportedly considering a run for the office he held from 2003-2011, as our numerous other potential contenders including state senators Sean Bennett and Josh Kimbrell.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Ravenel stoked speculation as to intentions last week when he claimed the Palmetto State has had “terrible leadership” from its chief executive officer in recent years.

 “We’re one of the least competitive states in the southeast based on our extremely high counterproductive income tax rates,” Ravenel noted. “Also, we tax cars and boats and boat motors and the costs to extract these taxes barely cover the revenue received. Poor leadership!!!”

Ravenel correctly asserted South Carolina’s tax code is antiquated and anti-competitive – and desperately in need of reform. He also backed school choice as a means of improving the quality of the Palmetto State’s government-run school system.

“Making our state competitive tax-wise would bring enormous prosperity to all South Carolinians, drastically reduce our poverty rate, substantially increase our wealth rate, and increase revenue,” he wrote. “Also, we need to make our schools much better through (the) competition choice brings. Competition always drives quality up.”

Those beliefs would certainly seem to be in line with the beliefs of most South Carolinians, but is Ravenel the candidate to advance them? And even if he was, can voters look beyond his checkered past?

You can read all about Ravenel’s latest political comeback bid by checking out this article I published earlier this week as his gubernatorial aspirations first began to take shape…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks on phone
Will Folks (Brett Flashnick)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

***

Get our newsletter by clicking here …

*****

Related posts

POLITICS

Improving Perceptions Of South Carolina’s Judicial Climate Requires Accountability

by FITSForum
FITSForum
POLITICS

South Carolina Think Tank Releases Poll Results

by Will Folks
Will Folks
POLITICS

Prioleau Alexander: Foreign Policy For Dummies

by E Prioleau Alexander
E Prioleau Alexander

7 comments

Avatar photo
The Colonel Top fan February 7, 2025 at 10:54 am

South Carolina Governor’s Race: Thomas Ravenel Is ‘In’ A State Of Denial

There, fixed it for you…

Reply
JustSomeGuy Top fan February 7, 2025 at 11:36 am

That’s better.

Reply
james lewis Top fan February 7, 2025 at 11:31 am

l left this site many years ago / when t’aint bauer showed back up i took notice / now t’aint ravenel has popped up / these ghosts are pulling me back in / just when it appears some competence has arrived in Washington signs are showing that we going back to the same old whorehouses for a ride that will produce no different results than before

Reply
Observer (the real one) February 7, 2025 at 11:54 am

What a f-king joke! This clown really thinks he has a chance.

Reply
JustSomeGuy Top fan February 7, 2025 at 12:57 pm

Surely not. He’s probably hoping some reality television producer will pick up the dumpster file that will be his campaigning for governor. That’s assuming, of course, that he lacks dignity, rather than intelligence. It could be both.

Reply
LOL February 8, 2025 at 6:11 am

Of course he does! Its SC, we are ALWAYS in a race to the bottom!

Reply
Goody3 Top fan February 7, 2025 at 3:41 pm

“Say it ain’t so, Joe. Say it ain’t so.”

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.