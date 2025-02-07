Donald Trump’s First Jobs Report

Revisions reveal the pervasive weakness of the employment economy the new president has inherited from Joe Biden…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the release of monthly employment data became an exercise in political goal-seeking as opposed to an accurate assessment of the state of the American workforce.

Biden and Harris released economic data in the hopes of “giving their sycophants in the media a narrative with which to propagandize the public… rather than providing them with accurate data to inform the public,” I noted last summer.

The numbers were so rigged people stopped believing them… which means the challenge for the administration of Donald Trump will not only be creating new jobs, but convincing the public the accompanying employment data is legitimate. The first job will be incredibly difficult based on prevailing economic headwinds – while the second job will be even harder given the rampant institutional distrust which exists in this country.

On Friday (February 7, 2025), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the first jobs report of the Trump administration. While the data is being released under Trump, the numbers mark the final month of the Biden administration – meaning the next report will be the first full month of data under Trump’s leadership.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to the report (.pdf), 143K new jobs were created last month – while December 2024 employment was revised upward to 307K (from 256K ) and November 2024 employment was revised upward to 261K (from 212K ). Based on those numbers, the nation’s labor participation rate ticked up to 62.6% while unemployment edged down to 4% .

Looking under the hood, though, revisions to previous data revealed the extent to which the job gains touted by the Biden administration were utterly and completely fabricated. On a seasonally adjusted basis total non-farm employment from March 2024 to present was revised downward by 589K – while the seasonally adjusted decline was 598K .

Again, those are additional jobs Biden took credit for that simply never existed.

The data also further exposed the “great jobs replacement” we’ve been covering in recent months – i.e. the extent to which undocumented and foreign-born workers have been almost exclusively responsible for all of America’s recent employment gains.

This trend continued in January, with just over 1 million foreign-born workers – a huge chunk of which are undocumented – securing employment compared to only 8,000 native-born workers, per the BLS data.

Per our friends at Zero Hedge, here’s a chart which looks at the growth in the foreign-born workforce versus the native-born workforce over the past dozen years.

See if you can spot the trend…

***

***

“Since July 2018, the U.S. labor force has added 4.6 million foreign-born workers, while the number of native-born workers has declined by nearly 700K,” the website noted.

In commenting on the data, the Trump administration was quick to note the glaring disconnect between the job numbers Biden touted versus the jobs actually created during his four years in office.

“Today’s jobs report reveals the Biden economy was far worse than anyone thought, and underscores the necessity of President Trump’s pro-growth policies,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “During his first weeks in office, President Trump declared a national energy emergency to Make America Energy Dominant Again, pledged to cut ten regulations for every new regulatory action, and outlined a plan to deliver the largest tax cut in history for hardworking Americans. President Trump is delivering on his promise to restore our broken economy, revive small business optimism, create jobs, and ignite a new Golden Age for America.”

Leavitt’s ability to rattle off a list of early executive actions from the new administration is commendable (such message discipline was not a forte of Trump’s first term in office), but for the new president to truly deliver on his “promise to restore our broken economy” it is going to take more than declarations, proclamations and promises of tax cuts.

Trump is going to have to deliver the goods. And show his math.

***

THE DATA…

(Source)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

