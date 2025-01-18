Beaglemania: Sixty Dogs Seized In South Carolina Roundup

Collection of animals by law enforcement prompts “mass intake” event at local shelter, followed by urgent call for adoptions…

Nearly five dozen beagles were removed from a property in the Midlands region of South Carolina earlier this week, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

While details of the beagle roundup remain unclear as of this publication, deputies of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are said to have participated in the collection of these around Friday, January 17, 2024.

Citing activists familiar with the “investigation,” Friday’s roundup of a reported 59 beagles occurred in the Lower Richland region of Richland County, S.C., before 11:20 a.m. EST.

“We need our community’s help,” Columbia Animal Services (CAS) noted that morning. “We are expecting a sudden intake of dogs TODAY due to a mass seizure in the county.”

? #BREAKING: Nearly 60 beagles were removed from a property in the Midlands region of South Carolina this week, according to multiple sources.



? #BREAKING: Nearly 60 beagles were removed from a property in the Midlands region of South Carolina this week, according to multiple sources.



While details remain limited, deputies of the Richland County Sheriff's Department (@RCSD) are said to have participated in the roundup…

Within the afternoon, a total of 48 beagles were listed as “adoptable” through CAS. Citing information on 24PetConnect, their ages range from three to thirteen years old.

Contractually required to accept all animals within their jurisdiction, CAS admitted to being “over capacity” at the time of Friday’s “mass intake” event.

“If interested or able, please visit us as soon as possible to adopt, foster, or rescue,” noted CAS on Facebook. “Commitments, pick-ups and adoptions are critically time-sensitive!”

According to monthly CAS posts, they’re “striving” to become a no-kill community. Translation? They’d like to save 90 percent or more of intake animals.

Despite its benchmark, CAE admitted to euthanizing 16.8% of intake dogs in 2024.

To view the shelter’s latest list of at-risk dogs, click here. To view dogs in most need of foster homes, click here.

This is a developing story.

