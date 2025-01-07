Lowcountry Administrator Stepping Down

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… A veteran Lowcountry, South Carolina administrator is retiring from office this week, sources familiar with his status confirmed to FITSNews. Colleton County administrator Kevin Griffin is stepping down from his post effective this Wednesday (January 8, 2025). No reason was given for Griffin’s decision…

A veteran Lowcountry, South Carolina administrator is retiring from office this week, sources familiar with his status confirmed to FITSNews.

Colleton County administrator Kevin Griffin is stepping down from his post effective this Wednesday (January 8, 2025). No reason was given for Griffin’s decision to retire, although he has reportedly been battling health issues.

Deputy county administrator Meagan Utsey has been appointed by Colleton County council to serve as interim county administrator, per our sources. She has served as deputy administrator for the last eight years and has worked for Colleton County government for more than a dozen years.

Meagan Utsey (File)

Utsey (above) – wife of Colleton County probate court judge Ceth Utsey – has reportedly been handling Griffin’s duties for several weeks during his health issues, sources told this media outlet.

One of the original three proprietary counties in colonial South Carolina, Colleton’s history dates all the way back to 1682. With more than 1,100 square miles, it is the fourth-largest county in the Palmetto State by total area.

Colleton is home to an estimated 38,874 people, per the latest estimates from the U.S. Census.

Its county seat is Walterboro, which hosted the Palmetto State’s “Trial of the Century” in 2023.

