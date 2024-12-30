After Scandal, South Carolina Young Republicans Elect New Leader

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina Young Republican (SCYR) leaders have elected a new chairman to replace their recently resigned former chairman, Joe Bowers. Political operative Micah Rea will take the helm of the South Carolina GOP organization as it prepares for a February 2025 national meeting in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bowers resigned after being accused of inappropriately displaying a nude image of himself at a Young Republican event in Arizona in October 2024. Palmetto State GOP official Christen Norman sent a letter to Young Republican leadership alleging Bowers showed her a “naked chest-to-thigh photo” in public while the pair were campaigning for Republican candidates.

Following the allegation, Bowers was pressured to resign. SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick joined the chorus, saying Bowers should “step aside so that the group can get back to the business of growing our party.”

Despite telling reporters he planned on stepping down, Bowers did not initially make good on his word. He eventually tendered his resignation in early December 2024, creating the vacancy in the organization’s leadership.

Greenville young Republican chairman Jack Stott – who openly criticized Bowers’ alleged conduct prior to his resignation – threw his support behind Rea in the run-up to the group’s special election after briefly vying for the chairmanship himself.

Stott wrote that “following a thoughtful and productive discussion” he and Rea “affirmed our shared vision for the future of SCYR,” which is to “recruit, train, and elect Young Republicans who will shape the future of our party and our state.”

SCYR executive committee members and chapter chairs affirmed this shared vision during a recent special election – choosing Rea to serve the remainder of Bowers’ term.

Rea released a press statement following his election, vowing to lead with “unwavering integrity and honor.”

“The future of our organization holds tremendous promise, and I am excited by the opportunities that lie ahead” Rea wrote, promising to share his “comprehensive vision and strategic plan” for the organization in the coming days.

Count on FITSNews to keep our readers informed of the latest in Palmetto State politics.

