Lowcountry Councilman Sues Democrats For Defamation

Campaign drama in Charleston heads to the courts…

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Yesterday, our media outlet reported on allegations leveled against a Republican politician in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Charleston County councilman Brantley Moody – an incumbent campaigning for reelection in a swing district – was accused by Charleston Democrats of verbally berating volunteers at a phone bank after his campaign signs were allegedly tampered with.

Democratic leaders accused Moody of “intimidating” volunteers and accused U.S. president Donald Trump.

“Anger and fear are at the core of Donald Trump’s Republican Party,” he said. “This is another example of why no one on the MAGA ticket should be running our county government.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

On Tuesday (October 15, 2024), Moody filed a lawsuit accusing Democrats of “willfully and maliciously” releasing a statement “containing false and defamatory statements against (Moody) with reckless disregard for whether they were false.”

“At no point in time on October 14, 2024 did (Moody) enter, visit or even drive by a CCDP office,” the complaint (.pdf) alleged.

Moody is alleging defamation and outrage – and is seeking actual and punitive damages as well as attorneys’ fees and any other relief “the court deems just, equitable and proper.”

Looks like the ball is in local Democrats’ court…

***

THE FILING…

(S.C. Ninth Circuit)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

