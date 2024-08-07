Weighing Tim Walz’s Selection

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Whatever you may think of her as a candidate, Kamala Harris is a political magician. Because in this hour of historically deep partisan division in our country, she has done the impossible. She has simultaneously made Democrats and Republicans happy by picking Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

For polar opposite reasons, obviously…

This news outlet reported on Walz’s bio immediately after his selection was announced on Tuesday morning. We turn now to his political resume. It soon becomes apparent why liberals and conservatives alike are so giddy over his presence on the Democratic ticket.

Walz has been governor of the Gopher State since January 7, 2019. During those 67 months, he has:

Signed legislation giving illegal immigrants driver’s licenses

Supported taxpayer-funded health care

Backed free tuition

Supported amnesty for illegal immigrants

Enthusiastically applauded sanctuary cities

Signed an order allowing minors to undergo sex-change surgery, regardless of their age

Signed legislation making abortion a “fundamental right” through all nine months of pregnancy

One GOP strategist calls that record “an opposition research gold mine.”

One Democratic supporter called Walz’s candidacy “a dream come true.”

Harris debuted her new running mate at a Philadelphia rally Tuesday night. Playing up his time as a high school football coach, she said, “Coach Walz motivated his players to believe they could achieve anything, and together, they surprised (their opponents), going from a winless record to the school’s first-ever state championship.”

When a student wanted to start a gay-straight alliance, Harris said, “Tim knew the signal it would send to have a football coach, so he signed up to be the group’s faculty advisor…. after Roe was overturned, he was the first governor to sign a new law protecting reproductive freedom.”

She garnished that with, “when you compare his resume with Trump’s running mate, it’s a match-up between the varsity team and the JV squad.”

Vice president Kamala Harris announces Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate. (X)

Donald Trump‘s running mate then entered the picture, debuting his new role as the GOP ticket’s attack dog. Harris and Walz are now embarked on a cross-country media blitz promoting the new ticket, and GOP veep pick, Ohio senator J.D. Vance, is shadowing them every step of the way.

Vance told reporters after a Republican counter-rally in Philly last night that “the biggest problem with the Tim Walz pick, it’s not Tim Walz himself — it’s Kamala Harris. When given an opportunity, she will bend the knee to the most radical elements of her party, and that’s exactly what she did here.”

Vance was referring to Harris having passed over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for the second slot. Shapiro is a religious Jew who observes the Sabbath and has vocally supported Israel since it was attacked last October 7 by Hamas terrorists, which triggered that nation’s ongoing war.

That was precisely the Democrats’ problem: There was intense pressure from progressives on the party’s left flank—including fellow Keystone State Democratic Sen. John Fetterman — not to choose Shapiro. Analysts say Democrats can’t risk losing Gen Z voters (who are overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel) in November.

In the end, political expediency won out.

“They make an interesting tag team,” Vance went on to say. “Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020 (following the George Floyd killing), and the few that got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.”

Walz still faces criticism for how he mishandled that situation, including not dispatching the Minnesota National Guard until the next day. Said Minnesota state senator Warren Limmer, “It was obvious to me that he froze under pressure, under a calamity.”

Liberals see an entirely different scenario. “Not since Obama have I witnessed such excitement among Democrats,” said a woman who attended the Harris-Walz rally. That was met by, “I guess the Obamas told [Harris] who to pick, and she just followed suit,” from a man at Vance’s event.

For his part, the Republican nominee, former president Donald Trump, says he “could not be more thrilled” with Walz joining Team Harris. “He’s a very, very liberal man.”

Which raises an interesting point: Just as Trump turned to his MAGA base when he chose Vance for his running mate, Harris likewise looked to her liberal base for hers. Meaning each candidate selected someone who mirrors their own views rather than opting to broaden their appeal. In short, it will be a baked-in liberal vs. conservative contest this fall.

Walz’s selection also reveals the extraordinarily high premium Democrats are placing on maintaining their so-called Blue Wall – the line of Great Lakes States stretching from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania. Trump broke through it in 2016, giving him the win in the Electoral College. Democrats are determined to keep that from happening again this time. Though Minnesota technically isn’t part of the Blue Wall, it does border the western end of Wisconsin, and it is hoped Walz’s Democratic-Farm-Labor presence will give the ticket blue-collar appeal.

Additionally, Democrats hope Walz’s “aw, shucks, folks” Mid-American demeanor will soften Harris’ Hollywood liberalism. His sense of humor is already shining through.

When asked why he appears so much older than Harris, even though their age is only six months apart, Walz noted he supervised a high school lunchroom for 20 years. “You do not leave that job with a full head of hair. Trust me,” he said.

Score one for the Coach.

UPDATE |

As this article was going to press, allegations of “stolen valor” were leveled against Walz. Stay tuned for a report on that from our Dylan Nolan.

