Face Glued Shut: South Carolina Humane Society Investigating Graphic Animal Abuse

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Humane Society officials are investigating the abuse of a female cat in the Midlands region of South Carolina after graphic photos of the fate which befell the poor creature began circulating on social media over the holiday weekend.

The abuse was reported – and documented – by animal photographer Amber Reynolds of Pontiac, S.C. Reynolds’ report was shared over the weekend by the Humane Society of Columbia, a Midlands-based group which exists to “end animal cruelty, neglect and overpopulation.”

What happened?

“On or about July 4th, a resident of the Spring Lake Apartments located at 7645 Garners Ferry Road, found one of the cats she feeds to be covered in a glue like substance that glued its eyes, nose and mouth shut,” a post from Humane Society noted. “The cat was also shaved, whiskers cut and crawled from the pond in what looks like an attempt to harm her even more.”

Spring Lake Apartments are located in the southeastern region of Columbia, approximately six miles southeast of the S.C. State House.

Upon discovering the cat, Reynolds immediately transported it to CVETS – an emergency veterinary care facility with two locations in the Midlands. As of this writing, the feline is receiving treatment including pain medication, fluids, antibiotics as well as efforts to address her wounds – however her prognosis is uncertain, according to the Humane Society post.

“We hope she survives this horrific cruelty,” the organization noted.

Warning: These are graphic images of animal cruelty.

***

***

Reynolds, a pet photographer, said she is committed to holding the cat’s abuser accountable.

“I had to pick her lifeless body off the ground and try to find the best way to pet her aching body, unable to hold back the tears while telling my children what happened,” Reynolds wrote on Facebook.

“I’m not going to let this go,” she added in a subsequent post. “You cannot let monsters get away with doing things like this.”

The Humane Society’s animal welfare advocate has launched an investigation into the incident and is requesting that members of the community “step up and call us or email us with any information you might have.” Tips can been left by calling 803-783-1267 (and choosing extension “5”) or by sending an email to info@humanesc.org.

According to the organization, the abuse took place sometime after July 1, 2024, which is when the cats were last fed, and July 4 – when she was discovered with the glue-like substance on its face.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

My take on all this? There’s a special place in hell for people who abuse animals. It’s worse than sadism, it’s straight up sickness – and it needs to be treated as such. Also, it’s critical to call out such behavior – especially in youthful abusers – because it often manifests itself in more violent behavior down the road.

Including violence toward fellow human beings …

Our media outlet has covered high-profile animal cruelty cases in the past – only to be disappointed by the lack of accountability for these crimes.

Hopefully this case will see justice served …

Keep it tuned to this media outlet for updates on this case and please remember to report any instances of animal cruelty you may witness to local authorities – or your local Humane Society.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

