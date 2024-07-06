Debate Disaster, Upstate Manhunt, Judicial Reform Update – Week In Review 7/6/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The big news on this week’s episode was the big news in our country: The state of the American Republic following a chaotic week on the 2024 campaign trial that happened to coincide with the nation’s 248th birthday.

A week after incumbent president Joe Biden‘s crapped the bed during a calamitous debate performance in Atlanta, the 81-year-old commander-in-chief remained at the center of a category five political scheissesturm – fighting to save his nomination and salvage his candidacy against former president Donald Trump.

On a special Independence Day edition of the Week in Review, I sat down with our research director Jenn Wood and special projects director Dylan Nolan to discuss the debate, Biden’s future and whether they are bullish or bearish on America’s future.

I also joined our Andy Fancher for a breakdown on a July 4 manhunt in the Palmetto Upstate that ended with the successful capture of 43-year-old Billy Reed Fletcher of Elizabethton, Tennessee. While Fletcher is in custody, this story is far from over given its connection to the disappearance of 61-year-old Victor Birchfield, who was announced missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Andy not only provided an update on the status of the case, he pulled no punches in assessing the failure of law enforcement in Tennessee to keep Fletcher in custody – and to keep the public safe following his escape from a work detail on June 20, 2024.

Finally, Dylan and I discussed the status of judicial reform in South Carolina – an issue our media outlet has been covering intently for several years. Legislation signed by governor Henry McMaster this month made minor changes to the way judges are selected in the Palmetto State – a process rife with insider deal-making and dubious outcomes.

Will those changes enhance the integrity of South Carolina’s badly broken system? Will they root out the prevailing corruption and usher in outcomes that place the interest of public safety ahead of the interest of powerful lawyer-legislators? We shall see …

