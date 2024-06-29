K9 Officer Charged With Domestic Violence After Suffocating Spouse

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An officer of the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) stands accused of domestic violence after an assault was recorded on his home surveillance camera, according to agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, MBPD K9 handler Christoper Michael Turner, 32, was charged with one count of second-degree domestic violence and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. The following morning, he posted a $10,000 personal recognizance (PR) bond set by a county magistrate.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Turner allegedly injured his spouse while kicking, striking and shoving them during a domestic dispute on August 13, 2022. The sworn document furthermore accuses Turner of suffocating his victim after pinning them to the floor of their residence in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“We have received inquires in reference to an employee of our department and we are aware of the arrest of Christopher Turner who has been employed as a police officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department since 2014,” wrote MBPD on Facebook. “All questions regarding the investigation and charges should be directed to SLED.”

Despite the surfacing of a cooperative victim and home surveillance recording, Turner remains on administrative leave without pay — pending the outcome of his misdemeanor charge. The case will be prosecuted by the office of Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy A. Richardson II, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Turner is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

