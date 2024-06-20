SC3 Runoff: MAGA Pastor Slammed As ‘Chihuahua’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The MAGA pastor who received Donald Trump‘s endorsement in South Carolina’s bright red third congressional district is being slammed as a “fraud” by his rival ahead of next week’s GOP runoff election.

Mark Burns, 44, of Anderson, S.C. received 33.16 percent of the vote in last week’s Republican primary election for the third district – a seat which has been represented since 2011 by congressman Jeff Duncan. Finishing just behind him was S.C. Air National Guard (SCANG) lieutenant colonel/ nurse practitioner Sheri Biggs, who received 28.82 percent of the vote.

Because neither Burns nor Biggs won a majority of votes on the first ballot, they are going up against each other in a runoff election next Tuesday (June 25, 2024).

Biggs came out swinging this week after Burns received the endorsement of the third-place finisher in the race, state representative Stewart Jones.

“Mark Burns claimed to be a pitbull, when in reality he is a chihuahua – with a loud bark and no bite,” Biggs said in a statement. “He is a fraud. Mark Burns’ rhetoric doesn’t match reality, and the people of South Carolina’s third congressional district deserve to know the truth.”

Biggs blasted Burns for “his questionable campaign loan arrangement, his failure to file the required federal financial disclosure, his delinquent taxes, and his residency,” according to the release.

“If he is a true MAGA, America First patriot, does he not believe in election integrity?” Biggs asked. “Why did he file his voter registration at an address that isn’t his residence – a property zoned commercial that houses his businesses – not himself, with boarded up window and a handicapped parking sign out front?”

While my opponent Mark Burns says he is one of us, the truth is quite a different story. After a twice failed Congressional run in the 4th District, Mr. Burns decided to move his residency to the 3rd District – after filing for office opened – just days before he filed his… pic.twitter.com/QCsaFko1FU — Sheri Biggs (@VoteSheriBiggs) June 19, 2024

Biggs also accused Burns of financing his candidacy via an out-of-state loan.

“Was it that no South Carolina bank would loan him money because he was still in debt of more than $100,000 from his previous runs in the other district?” she noted in her release.

Burns previously campaigned for the neighboring fourth congressional district, finishing eighth in a 13-person field in 2018.

Burns has blasted Biggs over the money backing her candidacy, too – specifically support from a group called “Conservatives for American Excellence.” This pro-establishment entity opposed Trump in the 2024 presidential primary and is now opposing Trump-backed candidates in congressional races across the country.

“Republican establishment megadonors are financing an effort to try to tear down black pastor Mark Burns,” conservative website Breitbart reported earlier this week.

The group – funded by several of former S.C. governor Nikki Haley‘s top donors – is running an advertisement which accused Burns of lying about his military record.

“Mark Burns lied about serving in the military and is now under fire for ‘stolen valor,’” the ad alleged.

Burns has rebuked that claim, pointing to honorable discharge paperwork he received from the S.C. National Guard (SCNG). According to Burns’ campaign, an old website inadvertently misstated that he served in the Army Reserves.

