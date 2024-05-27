Missing Macaque Captured

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bradley – the 15-year-old Japanese macaque whose escape earlier this week made national news – has been captured in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

According to a news release from Colleton County’s animal services division, “attempts to capture Bradley were successful,” per the missing primate’s owner.

What fate befell the animal? That’s not immediately clear …

Bradley had been running wild through the streets of Walterboro, S.C. for the last four-and-a-half days, prompting a city-wide ape-hunt on behalf of its owner, a local funeral home director.

“The outpouring of concern and information from Colleton County residents has been overwhelming and we are thankful for the public’s support in helping to locate Bradley,” the statement from animal services director Laura Clark noted.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

