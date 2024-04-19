North Charleston Police Chief Resigns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The chief of police in North Charleston, South Carolina abruptly announced his decision to resign his post on Friday morning (April 19, 2024).

Greg Gomes, 47, of North Charleston, S.C. announced his decision to step down after more than three decades with the agency – but less than a year after he was named chief.

“It is with mixed emotions but a clear heart and mind that I announce my retirement, effective June 30, 2024,” Gomes wrote in a letter obtained by this media outlet. “For the last 30 years, this police department and city have been a huge part of my life. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve with some of the absolute best law enforcement professionals in the country.”

The decision – which took city officials and command staff by surprise – was announced on the department’s Facebook page shortly after 10:00 a.m. EDT on Friday morning.

“Chief Gomes’s steadfast leadership and commitment to public safety have left an indelible mark on the department and the community he has served with distinction,” a statement from the agency noted.

“From my first days of work as an 18-year-old at the radio shop, I knew this was the place where I would spend my entire career,” Gomes wrote in his letter. “Throughout my tenure, I have been blessed to be mentored by so many amazing people. I have never desired to do anything other than serve and protect the citizens of my beloved city. I never aspired to become the chief of police; I simply wanted to help people. However, having the honor of serving as our city’s police chief has been the highlight of my career. Title or status were never at the forefront. Instead, my focus has been on what the position allows me to do for others.”

Gomes became chief of police on May 1, 2023, replacing newly elected North Charleston mayor Reggie Burgess. Prior to that, he served as assistant chief (2020-2023), deputy chief of investigations (2016-2020) and captain of the agency’s professional standards and compliance department (2013-2016).

Gomes vowed to “work closely with mayor Burgess to ensure there is a smooth transition.”

This is a developing situation … please check back for updates.

