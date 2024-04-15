Marvin Pendarvis Investigation: Scope Expanding

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A recently launched criminal investigation into South Carolina state representative Marvin Pendarvis could involve numerous alleged victims – and potentially multiple alleged accomplices – sources familiar with the early stages of the inquiry have confirmed to this media outlet.

Pendarvis, 34, of North Charleston, S.C., is a Democratic lawyer-legislator. He has represented S.C. House District 113 since 2017 and is – or was – considered a rising star in Palmetto politics.

Last week, a bombshell civil lawsuit accused Pendarvis of defrauding his former client – Adrian Lewis of Charleston, S.C. – by settling a lawsuit brought in Lewis’ name against the Dorchester County sheriff’s office without Lewis’ knowledge or approval. Pendarvis allegedly pulled off this deception by forging Lewis’ signature on the settlement agreement. Once Lewis uncovered the truth, Pendarvis allegedly attempted to bribe his former client into keeping silent about his duplicitous behavior.

“How much you need the check for?” Pendarvis wrote in a text message to Lewis contained in the latter’s civil suit. “Answer the question, man. How much?”

“Let’s handle this shit,” Pendarvis wrote in another text message. “You’re not telling me what you need.”

When Lewis refused to respond to these entreaties, Pendarvis allegedly showed up at the home of his former client and told him he had $50,000 “in cash” in a black bag – money which he could give him right then and there. He added he could secure another $25,000 and would write him a check to pay his mortgage – all if Lewis would agree not sue Pendarvis, according to the complaint (.pdf).

The lawsuit was filed on Lewis’ behalf last week by Lexington, S.C.-based attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter.

The following day, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed it was investigating Pendarvis for possible criminal activity based on a referral from the office of S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe. Neither the agency nor the solicitor was immediately available to comment on the status of the probe, however.

Sources close to the investigation told our media outlet this week that SLED is investigating reports from “several other alleged victims” of Pendarvis. More ominously, the agency is reportedly investigating allegations that the powerful lawyer-legislator may have “had help” in his efforts to blackmail Lewis – as well as defraud other current or former clients.

That investigation has reportedly involved the questioning of at least one of Pendarvis’ fellow state lawmakers.

As of this writing, Pendarvis has not been charged criminally – nor has anyone else been identified publicly as a person of interest in connection with the investigation.

Count on this media outlet to stay on top of the latest developments in connection with the investigation into Pendarvis, which we are told has sent shock waves through the corridors of power at the S.C. State House.

