South Carolina Attorney General To Release Human Trafficking Report

Task force to provide update on “what the state is doing to prevent and respond to human trafficking.”

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson will present the findings of his office’s latest human trafficking report at a press conference at the S.C. State House later this week.

According to an advisory for the event, Wilson’s office will report on “what the state is doing to prevent and respond to human trafficking,” while also providing the public with an update on “the number of cases reported to the national hotline and the top counties for reported human trafficking” in the Palmetto State.

Wilson will be joined at Thursday’s event by task force director Kathryn Moorehead, S.C. first lady Peggy McMaster, state senator Katrina Shealy and other invited guests.

Our Mark Powell reported on this press conference a year ago. This year, our Andy Fancher will be at the S.C. State House to cover the event. Keep it tuned to this media outlet for updates once the report has been issued.

***

Wilson’s press conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST on Thursday (January 11, 2024) in the second floor lobby of the S.C. State House in downtown Columbia, S.C. The entire report will be accessible on the task force’s website at humantrafficking.scag.gov. Meanwhile, the attorney general’s office will provide a link to the press conference on its social media pages.

Human trafficking is the non-voluntary exploitation of a person in the sex industry or labor market. In other words, it’s modern-day slavery. It is a growing problem in our nation – and our state. Last year, there was a 458 percent increase in labor trafficking victims in South Carolina and a 158 percent increase in victims’ use of the National Human Trafficking Hotline in our state.

To report an incident or seek victim services, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. The hotline is confidential and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

***

***

