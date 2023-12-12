South Carolina Detainee Charged With Fentanyl Distribution

A 29-year-old detainee has been arrested and charged with smuggling fentanyl into the Lancaster County, South Carolina detention center – and distributing the narcotics to other inmates, including one who died as a result of taking the drugs. Last week, agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Jonathan Levi Beam of Lancaster with three counts of distribution of fentanyl.

One inmate who received fentanyl from Beam overdosed and had to be revived with naloxone before being transferred to an emergency room for medical care. Another inmate suffered an “un-reversible medical emergency” predicated by fentanyl use – and died.

At the time of the incident, Beam was awaiting an initial court appearance on five criminal charges for drug possession and receiving stolen property. Since then, the tally has more than doubled – with six drug charges added in August.

Special agent Paul Knight led the SLED investigation into the fentanyl distribution. According to probable cause affidavits accompanying warrants for his arrest, Bean smuggled the controlled substance into the facility beginning on August 13, 2023. A search of his cell the following day found him to be in possession of 0.8 grams (or 12.3 grains) of a powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

Surveillance footage and witness statements confirmed the fentanyl that prompted the medical emergencies of two inmates came from Beam.

In October, following the alleged fentanyl smuggling, Beam was charged with assault and battery.

In April 2022 and July 2022, Beam was charged with a total of seven drug possession and weapons crimes. Five of those charges were dismissed and not prosecuted. Beam plead guilty to two drug charges and received a sentence of two years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) with credit for time served.

In 2012, as a minor, Beam plead guilty to six counts of larceny. As a result, he was sentenced under the youthful offender act.

Beam remains at the Lancaster County Detention Center where he has been since August 11, 2023.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Beam is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

His case will be prosecuted by the S.C. sixth circuit solicitor’s office.

