Dozens Of Horses, Two Dogs Killed In South Carolina Fire

Equestrian communities from across the nation are rallying behind a South Carolina businessman who lost upwards of $1 million worth of livestock in a massive fire that took place over the weekend. Now, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – which assists in arson investigations across the state – is investigating the conflagration.

On Friday (October 27, 2023), “heavy smoke” consumed the 6000 block of Scarlet Road within the Temperance Hill community of Marion County. Unbeknownst to neighbors, the black clouds were emanating from a steel barn nestled upon a nearby property.

First responders tell FITSNews they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 12:29 p.m. EDT, only to discover a building “fully engulfed” with flames. Four different fire departments were eventually called to extinguish the unbridled blaze.

“It was found that the structure on fire was a horse barn,” an incident report provided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) noted. “Animal control from Marion County as well as Mullins city (police) were on scene.”

By the time SLED arrived within the same afternoon, it was believed that upwards of thirty horses had been killed by fire. Only seven of the hoofed mammals were saved before it was too late, according to the MCSO responding officer.

As of this writing, the final fatality count was thirty-eight (38) horses and two dogs, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Brian Barnhill (Via: Facebook)

The property where the blaze occurred is managed by Brian Thomas Barnhill, a renowned member of the Racking Horse Breeders Association of America (RHBAA). He’s the proud owner of B&B Stables — a training business he claims to have started as a teenager.

In addition to a charity auction in B&B’s honor, friends of Barnhill have officially launched a five-digit GoFundMe to rebuild the “massive grief” and “unimaginable mess” before him. Incident reports list the total value of livestock damaged at $1 million — or roughly $30,000 per horse.

According to Facebook, multiple world championship horses perished within the fire. As of Monday, the MCSO is awaiting a final report from SLED on the conflagration.

“The property owner is fully cooperating with law enforcement,” MCSO noted in a statement.

MCSO also issued a separate statement thanking all of the first responders who converged on the blaze.

“Regardless of agency, rank, or station, your work is appreciated,” the statement noted. “It is our fervent prayer that everyone will be granted peace and rest. We are thankful that all first responders went home safely.”

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience updated on any new developments related to the investigation into this horrific fire.

