FITSFiles ‘Death on the Tracks’: Journey to the Scene

After last week’s episode of FITSFiles – our new true crime and corruption podcast – brought the first real answers related to the unsolved murder of Daniel Reed “DJ” Smith of Dorchester County, South Carolina, our team decided it was time to dive head first into the next round of unanswered questions.

Smith’s body was discovered on a remote stretch of railroad tracks near Ridgeville, S.C. on August 11, 2018. Despite initial statements from the local coroner’s office indicating he was murdered and placed on the tracks, investigators never arrived at this conclusion – seeming intent instead on blaming the victim for the horrific end he met.

In the process, they appeared to overlook key evidence provided by the railroad – Norfolk Southern – that was both incomplete and misleading.

Last week, we revealed the findings of an independent, expert analysis of DJ’s autopsy which confirmed the family’s suspicions that foul play was involved in his death. While this report provided answers to some questions, it left the investigative team exploring multiple crime scenes in the search for more information. To truly understand what may have happened after DJ Smith walked away from a party he attended on the night of his death, we decided it was time to take a journey to the exact spot on the train tracks where his body was found.

As our news team visited this site last week, one thing became immediately and abundantly clear – this was not some random location. Visiting the remote, rural section of the tracks where DJ’s body was found not only reinforced our suspicions about this case, it provided a perspective that could not have been achieved any other way.

Whoever left DJ at this location planned to do so.

But why choose this place to leave his body? And how was his body moved from wherever he died to this remote section of the train tracks?

Our team was joined on the tracks by Columbia-based attorney Tucker Player – who has been retained by Smith’s family. His civil litigation experience – which includes many lawsuits involving railroads – provided invaluable insight into the scene and facts of the case. In coming weeks, we will provide more details on Player’s involvement in this story as he works with DJ’s family in the hopes of achieving justice for their son.

Andy Fancher videos the crime scene (Jenn Wood/FITSNEWS) DJ’s stepfather Eric Melendez (Jenn Wood/FITSNews) Attorney Tucker Player listens to Eric Melendez (Jenn Wood/FITSNews)

As noted in our podcast, we want you to participate in this ongoing conversation – to be a part of the resolution. Let us know what you think happened! No one should ever be shy about sharing their perspectives, observations and conclusions as we continue to seek the truth on behalf of DJ and his family – and other victims of unsolved crimes.

Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the murder of DJ Smith is encouraged to make contact by emailing [email protected].

FITSFiles is written, produced and hosted by our team of dedicated journalists including this reporter, research director Jenn Wood, special projects director Dylan Nolan and founding editor Will Folks. New episodes drop every Wednesday morning. Be sure to like and subscribe to FITSFiles on your podcast platform of choice (including Apple, Spotify, Google and others) so you won’t miss a single episode.

