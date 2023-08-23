Uncategorized

South Carolina Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Law

As this news outlet predicted it would months ago, South Carolina’s supreme court upheld the state’s newest six-week abortion ban this morning.

The decision came just nine months after the court struck down the previous law, which was nearly identical.

What changed?

Some very important words …

This is a developing story … please check back for updates …

THE OPINION …

(Via: S.C. Supreme Court)

