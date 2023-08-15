Murdaugh Saga: Cory Fleming Gets Four Years In Federal Prison

Beaufort, South Carolina attorney Cory Fleming – who reached a deal with federal prosecutors to plead guilty one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud earlier this year – saw the hammer fall on him Tuesday afternoon in Charleston, S.C.

U.S. district court judge Richard Gergel sentenced Fleming to forty-six months in federal prison – nearly four years – for his role in a scam that ripped off convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s insurers to the tune of nearly $4 million . With good behavior, Fleming could see roughly 200 days shaved off of his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

“There must be consequences for this kind of conduct,” Gergel said during the sentencing hearing in Charleston.

Fleming was immediately taken into the custody by U.S. Marshals following the sentencing hearing – which occurred four weeks before he is scheduled to stand trial in Beaufort County, S.C. on state charges.

Fleming entered the packed courtroom at precisely 1:00 p.m. EDT.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in Beaufort today,” Gergel quipped.

Fleming’s attorney, Deborah Barbier, argued passionately on behalf of her client, saying he had acknowledged his guilt and had submitted letters of support to the court “written by people of all walks of life.”

“You can tell a lot about a lawyer by how he treats non-lawyers and court staff,” Barbier said. “For decades, Mr. Fleming has treated all those who work in our court system with kindness and professionalism.”

“Cory was like a parent to many of his parents friends,” Barbier said. “I wish that you know Cory is much more than this gross error of judgment. We are all better than the worst thing we have done.”

As for that error, Barbier said Fleming “owned it, stepped up and came forward,” adding Fleming “did not put the government through litigation and a lengthy trial.”

Fleming is also facing nineteen state charges related to the Satterfield scheme. At the time the federal charges were filed, sources familiar with the situation told FITSNews the two chief prosecutors and their lieutenants had a heated exchange – with state prosecutors accusing the feds of “copying” their work. The tensions in this prosecutorial turf war were evidenced by a blunt statement released by state prosecutors after the federal charges were filed.

