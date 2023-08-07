South Carolina Sheriff Found Dead

A rural South Carolina sheriff was found dead on Monday evening of an apparent heart attack.

Dillon County sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell passed away at the age of 61, according to county coroner Todd Hardee. Details are still surfacing, but according to multiple social media posts the cause of his death was “heart related.”

As of Monday evening, though, Hardee’s office had not released a cause of death.

“Sheriff Pernell served the people of Dillon County well for many years,” Hardee said in a statement.

Pernell was elected sheriff in November of 2020 and was sworn in on January 3, 2021. A 30-year law enforcement veteran, he was elected after two previously unsuccessful bids for sheriff. Pernell, a Democrat, ran against Republican Tracy Pelt in the last election – garnering 55 percent of the vote. Prior to his election, Pernell had served as chief deputy under Dillon County sheriff Harold Grice from 2001-2009.

*****

*****

Home to nearly 28,000 people, Dillon County is located in the northeastern corner of the Palmetto State – bordering North Carolina. Just across the border, Robeson County (N.C.) sheriff Burnis Wilkins offered his condolences to Pernell’s family.

“Sheriff Pernell was a great man who genuinely cared for his county,” Wilkins said in a statement. “I am thankful to have known and worked alongside Sheriff Pernell.”

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is the director of research at FITSNews. She is also a producer on our Cheer Incorporated podcast and our resident expert on the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga. Wood is a wife and mother of two residing in Louisiana, but she will be in the Palmetto State for the duration of the upcoming double homicide trial. Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at [email protected].

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

