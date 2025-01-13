South Carolina Human Trafficking Cases Decline

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready… The number of tips leading to human trafficking investigations in South Carolina declined for the second consecutive year, according to a new report from the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor. According to data released Monday (January 13, 2025) by S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, agents…

The number of tips leading to human trafficking investigations in South Carolina declined for the second consecutive year, according to a new report from the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor.

According to data released Monday (January 13, 2025) by S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division(SLED) investigated 285 human trafficking tips in forty of the Palmetto State’s 46 counties last year. That’s down more than 20% from the previous year – when the agency opened 357 cases. It’s also down more than 35% from two years ago, when SLED opened 440 cases.

Not surprisingly, cases were focused in the more populated regions of the state – with Greenville County ( 32 ), Richland County ( 31 ), Charleston County ( 31 ), Horry County ( 22 ) and Lexington County ( 21 ) topping the list. Also not surprisingly, the vast majority of cases investigated ( 94% ) involved sex trafficking.

Cases under investigation involved 392 total victims – the vast majority of which ( 315 ) were confirmed as minors. In 2023, there were 498 total victims tied to cases opened that year – with 460 minor victims.

“The data tells us that traffickers are predominately targeting young people in South Carolina,” said Kathryn Moorehead, director of the S.C. Human Trafficking Task Force.

While the report (.pdf) highlighted positive trends, it lamented a lack of programmatic resources for victims of trafficking.

“South Carolina continues to have a deficit of specialized programs for victims of human trafficking,” Wilson wrote in a cover letter accompanying the report. “To increase access to much needed services, the Task Force requested $12 million from the General Assembly to develop and expand community-based and residential programs.”

Lawmakers funded $6.5 million of that amount in the state budget which took effect on July 1, 2024.

Nonetheless, Wilson praised the work of the task force and its multi-pronged efforts to combat this crime.

“I am grateful for the collective contributions of many in South Carolina’s anti-human trafficking efforts,” he said. “Our state continues to be a model of how best to address this heinous crime.”

To report suspected human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733 (BeFree). In case of an emergency, please call 911.

