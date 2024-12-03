Top S.C. Prosecutor Urges Senate to Confirm Pam Bondi As Attorney General

“She will bring a steadfast and unwavering commitment to the rule of law…”

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson penned a letter to U.S. Senate leadership this week expressing his strong support for the confirmation of former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi as the nation’s next attorney general. Bondi’s nomination follows fellow Florida politician Matt Gaetz‘s decision to withdraw from the confirmation process after allegedly failing to secure the votes of a sufficient number of “Republican” senators to advance his nomination.

Wilson’s letter was cosigned by a coalition of thirty (30) current and future attorneys general, and touted Bondi as “fair-minded, impartial and collegial.” Wilson praised Bondi’s aggressive attempts to legally inhibit the opioid addiction epidemic.

“During the worst days of the opioid crisis, she demonstrated extraordinary leadership, working with the Florida legislature to shut down pill mills, initiating litigation to hold bad actors accountable, and taking many other actions designed to curb drug abuse, including championing bans on synthetic drugs,” he wrote.

Congratulations to my dear friend @PamBondi on being nominated for Attorney General! @realDonaldTrump has made an excellent choice. Pam and I worked on many important issues together during her time as Florida AG and I look forward to working closely with her again. ?? pic.twitter.com/ZGOWEGpR8B — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) November 22, 2024

in 2025, South Carolina is slated to begin receiving $18 million from grocery chain Kroger’s $1.37 billion multi-state settlement related to its role in the distribution of these deadly drugs.

Wilson noted Bondi’s history of working across party lines to litigate against lawbreaking entities. He pointed to her role in the 2012 National Mortgage Settlement, the largest consumer financial protection settlement in the nation’s history, which penalized banking behemoths for routinely electronically approving foreclosure related documents with material inaccuracies.

Wilson, and a bevy of other attorneys general, concluded “Bondi is exceedingly well prepared to be the 87th United States attorney general” because “she will bring to the office a unique combination of civil and criminal experience and a tenacious work ethic.”

“Most importantly, she will bring a steadfast and unwavering commitment to the rule of law,” they added.

Bondi has also secured the support of at least one of South Carolina’s U.S. senators. She recently boasted of enjoying an “amazing meeting” with the Palmetto State’s senior senator, Lindsey Graham.

I just wrapped up an amazing meeting with Senator Graham. pic.twitter.com/2X0j6Z9HFO — Pam Bondi (@PamBondi) December 2, 2024

“She is an old friend, an exceptional nominee, and in my view the right person at the right time to take on the task of being the next attorney general of the United States,” Graham wrote on X. “I look forward to the confirmation hearing. Well done, Mr. President.”

Bondi seems to be succeeding where Gaetz failed, enjoying the broad support of GOP top brass, although she is not arousing the same hopes for a “swamp draining” many MAGA supporters looked forward to Gaetz prosecuting.

“This is why we are upset that it’s you over Matt Gaetz,” wrote political commentator Dominic Michael Tripi in reply to Bondi’s photo with Graham.

While MAGA diehards clearly preferred Gaetz, his failure to advance through the nomination process means Trump’s base will have to settle for a more conventional attorney general pick – and hope Bondi has the temerity to restore the public’s confidence in a deeply politically corrupted justice department.

