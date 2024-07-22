South Carolina Ethics Commission Launches Investigation Into Upstate Sheriff

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) has initiated an investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright following allegations of nepotism.

On July 11, 2024, government watchdog Kyle Joslin accused Wright of violating the S.C. Ethics Reform Act for personally deputizing his son, Jared “Andy” Wright. The following week, the commission’s executive director told Joslin he had provided the agency with “facts sufficient to warrant an investigation.”

Neither Sheriff Wright nor his public information officer, lieutenant Kevin Bobo, were immediately available for comment.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available.

