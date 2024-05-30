Former South Carolina Solicitor Shot And Wounded

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former South Carolina solicitor was shot and wounded in an attack on Wednesday evening in Kershaw, S.C. – although it remains to be seen if he was targeted because of his position.

Former S.C. sixth circuit solicitor Doug Barfield was hospitalized after the shooting – which took place just prior to 9:00 p.m. EDT near a grocery store off of U.S. Highway 521 in Kershaw.

Sources familiar with the incident say Barfield sustained at least one gunshot wound to his arm during the attack – although multiple bullet holes were observed on his vehicle. He is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries, sources familiar with his condition have confirmed.

Barfield served as the independently elected sixth circuit solicitor from 2006 through 2014. He retired from office in January 2015 after thirty years as a prosecutor. The sixth circuit handles cases in Chester, Fairfield and Lancaster counties.

Barfield is currently serving as the lead attorney for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

News of the attack against Barfield was first reported by Queen City News.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) at the request of LCSO. SLED public information director Renée Wunderlich confirmed on Thursday morning that SLED had been contacted by the sheriff’s office and asked to lead the inquiry.

According to Wunderlich, SLED’s investigation is “active and ongoing.”

In addition to serving as legal representative for the sheriff’s office, Barfield – a Democrat – has been active since his retirement as a leading opponent of the decriminalization of marijuana. He reportedly resides in Kershaw, S.C., a town of roughly 1,600 people which is located in southern Lancaster County.

This is a developing story … please check back for updated information.

