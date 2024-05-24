SC4: William Timmons Touts Donald Trump’s Endorsement

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Embattled U.S. congressman William Timmons is touting his endorsement from former president Donald Trump in a campaign commercial set to drop on Memorial Day in the South Carolina Upstate.

The fifteen-second spot – narrated by Trump – urges Palmetto State primary voters to support Timmons in his upcoming primary election against conservative state representative Adam Morgan.

“Get out and vote for William Timmons on June 11th in South Carolina’s Republican primary,” Trump said in the ad. “William Timmons is an America-first patriot who fights hard to secure our borders.”

According to Trump, Timmons “has my complete and total endorsement.”

Here is the spot …

(Click to View)

(William Timmons/ YouTube)

Sources familiar with the advertising buy say it will add another $100,000 to Timmons ongoing aerial blitzkrieg – which includes a bruising spot bashing Morgan on the issue of abortion. Timmons’ ads will run predominantly on Fox News, the source said.

In addition to the fifteen-second spot, Timmons’ campaign also launched a 45-second web video starring Trump. In that clip, the former president praised the incumbent’s military background and referred to him as “a good man.”

Neither the fifteen-second ad nor the longer video starring Trump featured any criticism of Morgan, it’s worth noting.

Timmons, 40, is a former assistant solicitor and state senator. He hails from a fifth-generation, über-wealthy, über-influential family in Greenville, S.C. Timmons’ great-grandfather – William R. Timmons Sr. – built an empire in the Upstate beginning in the mid-1920s, focusing on the real estate, trucking and insurance industries. The family – which helped establish the city’s civic and philanthropic communities – is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Timmons is seeking his fourth term in the U.S. Congress against Morgan – the chairman of the S.C. Freedom Caucus and a Christian music producer from Taylors, S.C.

***

Morgan – who is backed by a host of local conservatives – is running on his record at the S.C. State House.

“We’ve organized the most aggressive and successful conservative effort in South Carolina history,” he said in announcing his candidacy last fall. “Most of the major conservative legislation passed over the last six years has been by members of the Freedom Caucus.”

Morgan has also accused Timmons of being insufficiently conservative, citing his controversial endorsement of federal “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI) mandates.

Timmons remains vulnerable this spring given the fallout from his ‘Days of our Congressman’ saga – a self-induced implosion in his personal life that spit out damaging headlines for months on end during his last reelection bid. Things have gotten so bad for him he’s been forced to use tax money in an effort to boost his tattered image.

Given how staunchly Republican this district is, the winner of the GOP primary election is expected to cruise to victory in November. In fact, the GOP has held this seat (in name, anyway) for the past 31 years – and no Republican presidential candidate in the last quarter century has failed to draw less than 60 percent of the popular vote in the district.

That is definitional “Republican” domination … for whatever it’s been worth.

As noted, Timmons and Morgan face off against each other on June 11, 2024 – with early voting set to start later this month. Keep it tuned to this media outlet as their battle escalates.

***

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

