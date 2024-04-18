South Carolina AG Battles Joe Biden’s Unconstitutional Loan Forgiveness Program

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MICHAEL BRICKMAN

Last year, president Joe Biden‘s student loan forgiveness plan was resoundingly struck down by the U.S. supreme court. However, despite framing his campaign and presidency as a fight to save democracy, Biden announced the same day as the ruling that he would ignore the nation’s highest court and find another way to forgive as many student loans as possible.

Within days, his administration launched the “SAVE” program, which turns the traditional student loan repayment system into a mass forgiveness program that will cost South Carolina taxpayers and those nationwide at least a half trillion dollars. Hardworking South Carolinians who paid off their loans – or avoided them entirely – will now be forced to repay others’ loans.

Unlike the original one-time forgiveness program, this new effort will be permanent. And because forgiveness is tied to a college borrower’s income, it will provide the largest forgiveness to the most expensive colleges in expensive cities that do the worst job at preparing students for the workforce. These incentives will encourage colleges to raise prices further and – because students can borrow for living expenses (not just tuition and books) – it could be abused as a new welfare program.

Despite the successful effort by states to stop the original forgiveness program last year, it looked like the SAVE program would go unchallenged. The Cicero Institute focuses on state policy in South Carolina and elsewhere and has been sounding the alarm over this unconstitutional and wildly reckless plan. South Carolinians should be proud that attorney general Alan Wilson has answered the call.

Along with 10 other states, South Carolina will be bringing a case that could soon make its way to the supreme court. If successful, it could save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars and prevent the state’s colleges and universities from being forever broken by strong incentives that, incredibly, prioritize low-performing and expensive programs over ones that are affordable and prepare students for later life.

The multistate challenge rightly points out that Biden administration officials were careless in creating the SAVE program and failed to estimate its cost correctly. They ignored legitimate questions about the program’s fairness and constitutionality. And, as the complaint notes, the president “openly boasted about his defiance of the supreme court.”

South Carolinians paying federal taxes will be harmed in the long term by this plan, but the 11 states argued their tax revenue will also decline because loan forgiveness is usually taxable – but student loan forgiveness has been exempted. They also noted that SAVE’s forgiveness, which has no strings attached, will make other forgiveness programs tied to service as a teacher or public defender even harder for states to attract good people to those roles.

“The Biden administration knows that a court could put a stop to this soon …”

The federal student loan system was designed to help make college accessible for more people. But loans, by definition, are supposed to be paid back, and there is no good reason to saddle taxpayers – particularly those without the benefit of a college education – with this massive debt load. The SAVE program threatens to forever destabilize this system and make it more difficult for future students to get a college education.

There is a long road between now and a court hopefully striking down the SAVE program as an unconstitutional act that exceeds the president’s authority. The Biden administration knows that a court could put a stop to this soon, so they are scrambling to enroll as many students as possible in the plan and have even started forgiving some loans. That’s why this challenge by states is so critical.

South Carolinians should voice their support to their attorney general for doing the right thing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Michael Brickman is Education Policy Director at The Cicero Institute and a national public policy leader specializing in developing cutting-edge innovations in education reform, skills-based hiring and the future of work. Previously, Michael was senior advisor at the U.S. Department of Education and National Policy Director of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.

