S.C. Succession Drama: Nancy Mace Endorses Ralph Norman

Lowcountry congresswoman endorses her delegation-mate, former rival in the race for governor…

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by WILL FOLKS

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After hinting earlier this month that she might run for the United States Senate seat vacated by the death of Lindsey Graham, first district South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace has decided to opt out.

Not only that, Mace is lending her imprimatur to a fellow member of her delegation – fifth district congressman Ralph Norman, whom she referred to as a “proven conservative.”

“This is it,” Mace told Fox News. “A once-in-a-generation opportunity to send a tried-and-true conservative warrior to the United States Senate. Ralph Norman doesn’t bend, doesn’t break, and doesn’t back down.”

“He’s fought the swamp, fought reckless spending, and fought for South Carolina at every turn,” Mace added. “If you want a proven conservative with a 100% conservative voting record, Ralph Norman is the man. I’m all in, and South Carolina should be too.”

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Norman, 73, of Rock Hill, S.C. has already received the backing of numerous conservative groups – as well as several prominent law enforcement leaders, including Greenville, S.C. sheriff Hobart Lewis.

Norman received 80,790 votes (or 17.1% of all ballots cast) in the June 9, 2026 partisan primary election for governor of South Carolina – good for third place. Early polling shows him leading the field.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive the endorsement and support of my friend and colleague, Nancy Mace!” Norman wrote. “Now more than ever, South Carolina needs a PROVEN conservative fighter who will stand with President Trump, advance the America First agenda, and help pass the SAVE America Act in the U.S. Senate!!”

Mace, 48, of Daniel Island, S.C., received 57,380 votes (or 12.13% of all ballots cast) in the June 9, 2026 GOP primary for governor of South Carolina.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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