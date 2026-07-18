WIR: Lindsey Graham’s Death, True Crime Updates, Flock Camera Drama

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by WILL FOLKS

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This week’s headlines were dominated by the sudden death of U.S. senator Lindsey Graham – a story which reverberated all around the globe but hit especially hard here in his home state of South Carolina.

In this week’s opening monologue, I addressed the fallout from Graham’s passing – and briefly touched on the expansive “blue pill, red pill” scenarios linked to it. I also discussed the upcoming race to fill Graham’s spot on the 2026 ballot – a contest which has already taken several unexpected twists ands turns.

In our second segment, research director Jenn Wood joined me to discuss an interesting court filing she uncovered in accused killer Alex Murdaugh‘s federal lawsuit against disgraced Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

A routine, procedural motion submitted by Murdaugh’s lawyers, the filing contained a section in which the confessed fraudster listed the “names of fact witnesses likely to be called” in his case against Hill – and the testimony they were likely to provide.

What names stood out? And why?

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Jenn and I also discussed this week’s big contempt of court judgment entered against podcaster Mandy Matney – and the backlash it has spawned. Jenn also provided an update on the latest developments ted to the upcoming quadruple homicide trial of accused killer Ross Vilardi, whose wife has already been convicted for her role in this exceedingly graphic mass murder.

In our final segment, chief photog and lead investigative reporter Andrew Fancher joined me to discuss his exclusive reporting on a Flock camera scandal in the South Carolina Upstate that’s opened Pandora’s Box – setting the stage for what will undoubtedly be extensive future coverage of an entirely new dimension of law enforcement corruption in the Palmetto State.

Thanks once again to everyone who watches and subscribes to our show. Your support drives everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability… all of it flows from your views and your subscriptions.

If you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we provide – please subscribe today! And if you’re already a subscriber, you can send a gift subscription to a friend… or grab some of our cool merch!

Also, special props to our newest team member Carson Sheppard, who produced her first WIR this week!

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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