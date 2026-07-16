FITSForum: S.C. Needs a More Dynamic Conversation on Politics

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by KELLY WILLENBERG

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South Carolina has never lacked political power, but rather political imagination. For decades, our state has been represented by figures whose names are familiar, whose alliances are predictable, and whose positions are treated as foregone conclusions.

These are the knowns the long-standing political actors whose presence in office has become so routine that many South Carolinians have stopped expecting anything different. This is nothing against Lindsey Graham as he was an icon.

As a consequential figure in South Carolina politics for decades, Graham built influence in Washington, shaped national conversations, and earned a reputation for integrity during certain moments of bipartisan work. His presence in the Senate gave South Carolina a recognizable voice. Today in 2026, South Carolina is entering a period of economic, demographic, and cultural transition. The next decade will demand a kind of Senate leadership that is responsive to those shifts. A leadership defined not by personality or longevity, but by capacity, clarity, and connection to the people who live here.

Public service is supposed to be a living, breathing commitment. This is not a legacy seat or partisan inheritance. When the same voices dominate the conversation year after year, the result is a kind of civic stagnation. The issues that matter most to families here, including healthcare access, rural economic mobility, safety, crime, mental health infrastructure, veterans’ services, and the future of our children become overshadowed by the gravitational pull of the Washington drama.

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We are currently in the throes of political drama daily, and what we need in the midst of becoming the fastest-growing state in the nation is harmony. Among diverse believers, we need to be rooted in unity. South Carolina deserves politics that are grounded in the lived experience of its people, not in the expectations of national party machinery.

I have watched the Republicans become splintered in our state, with infighting. I find that some feel it is fine for verbal attacks and abusive behavior, which should be unacceptable to every one of us. We will see it over the next month as we find someone to fill shoes that will inevitably be hard to fill, no matter who it is. Some believe that our political future is already decided, that our state cannot evolve, and that leadership must look the same as it always has. What is the answer to where we need to head? How does that take shape with whom the Republican nominee is to replace Senator Graham?

The voters should insist that accountability is not optional. Whoever takes the reins is not doing so with the intent of serving long-term in office, but rather to be ready to represent our state today. Familiarity isn’t strength; it’s just repetition. Most importantly, it is about widening the aperture of who gets to imagine the future of this state. South Carolina is changing demographically, economically, and generationally. Our politics should reflect that dynamism rather than resist it.

Challenging the knowns is an act of civic optimism. It is a declaration that voters deserve choices, as the debate strengthens democracy. Public office should be earned through engagement, not inherited through incumbency. Having been asked by friends and colleagues around the country to step up and run, I see only the knowns getting traction. People like me who care about integrity, accountability, and community often hesitate to run because politics has become too familiar, too closed, too dominated by the same voices. But that fear is exactly why new voices are needed. Leadership should feel accessible, not predetermined.

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Lindsey Graham (Gage Skidmore)

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I explain repeatedly why a person like me sees the political landscape as closed: stepping forward means entering a political arena dominated by long-standing personalities and predictable alliances, which can feel like walking into a room where everyone already knows the script. I am not scared of them; I am wary of the culture that keeps them in place. Having led nationally in healthcare, policy, governance, and compliance, I’ve learned how to unite stakeholders, build coalitions, and deliver solutions that meet the moment while delivering measurable public value.

My presence in that space would disrupt the knowns by shifting the dynamic from predictable continuity to thoughtful, necessary evolution. Having the time, resources, and dedication isn’t enough because the gatekeeping happens through entrenched networks, party structures, and unwritten rules that shape who is considered “viable.”

South Carolina’s future will not be shaped by the loudest national personalities. It will be shaped by the people who live here, work here, raise families here, and believe that our politics should be as vibrant and resilient as our communities. To keep our democracy healthy, we should not be handed the same menu every cycle. We need to evaluate fresh ideas, fresh energy, and fresh commitments to service.

The knowns have had their turn. It is time for South Carolina to have a conversation about what comes next.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Dr. Kelly Willenberg (Provided)

Dr. Kelly Willenberg is a healthcare compliance expert and owner of Kelly Willenberg & Associates with over 45 years of experience as a registered nurse. She serves on the board of the Healthcare Compliance Association (HCCA) and is a prominent advocate for hands-free legislation and expanded healthcare access. An accomplished author and speaker, she also established the Dale A Willenberg Congenital Heart Disease Endowment to support the South Carolina medical community.

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