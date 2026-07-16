Davey Hiott: Another S.C. State House Nepotism Scandal?

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by DIANE HARDY

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When a bill overwhelmingly passes both chambers of the South Carolina State House but then dies suddenly without a good explanation, the old adage likely applies: follow the money.

Recently, a popular bill to make Ivermectin available over the counter passed the S.C. House and State Senate by wide margins – and appeared to be a shoo-in for the governor’s signature. That was before House majority leader Davey Hiott (R-Pickens) unexpectedly killed it.

Trying to offer an explanation, I wrote an article reasoning that Hiott did it to “punish the Freedom Caucus” (the group of conservative lawmakers who successfully shepherded the Ivermectin bill), but I’m starting to think I had it all wrong.

What if it was due to a very connected lobbyist – Hiott’s own son!

According to the S.C. State Ethics Commission’s public disclosure of lobbyists’ principals, Hiott’s son works for Parker Poe, an influential “consulting” firm in Columbia. Their clients include, among others, VISA, the SC Vapors’ Assoc. Inc., and China Jushi USA Corporation. Hiott’s son, Lander Hiott, is specifically listed as a registered lobbyist for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

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PhRMA is the pharmaceutical industry’s primary trade organization in the United States, representing more than 30 large corporations including J&J, AstraZeneca, Merck, and Pfizer.

In turn, PhRMA is a member of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Assoc (IFPMA), representing many of these U.S. players. According to its website, the IFPMA works “closely with all public stakeholders in the UN system, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).”

They also partner with many others, including governments and NGOs. I believe when we think of “Big Pharma” influencing legislation we tend to think of it only happening in Washington D.C., but perhaps it’s also closer to home. Hiring the son of a legislator from small-town Pickens, S.C., to kill legislation the citizens supported could be a very real and effective strategy.

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ALL IN THE FAMILY

S.C. representative Davey Hiott (File)

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Did Hiott kill the bill as a favor to his son? Who knows — we can only speculate.

After more than twenty years in office, Hiott is not seeking another term – which may explain why he wasn’t afraid to bury a very popular bill on his way out of Columbia. This much is certain: a handful of powerful legislators set the agenda in our State House, and as majority leader, Hiott is one of the chosen few.

In full disclosure, I am a registered lobbyist myself — though not in the traditional sense as no money is involved. Volunteers with our small business advocacy organization, the Mom and Pop Alliance of SC, deliver our signature white chocolate popcorn to all 170 state legislators each session while highlighting issues important to our state’s hard-working businesses (such as tax and lawsuit reform), and we were advised to register to stay on the right side of the law.

While it is sometimes disheartening to see those with the deepest pockets often having the greatest influence, I have no issue with groups advocating for causes in our State House. However, I never dreamed our State House would allow legislators’ own children to lobby on behalf of bills in the very same chamber in which their parents are influencing and voting on legislation.

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FEELING THE PRESSURE

S.C. Speaker Murrell Smith (File)

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In addition to killing the Ivermectin bill, House Leadership is already under fire for the $1.3 billion backroom incentive deal with EV start-up Scout, which could leave our state on the hook for an additional $150–200 million in overruns — while Texas landed Toyota for a fraction of what we offered.

Another recent struggle for House leadership: the SC Senate refused to rubber-stamp $300 million in House earmarks amid an 8.75% budget increase along with criticism over transparency of earmarks — and again a history of family ties with some members. Davey Hiott being named one of just three House members (out of 124) to resolve the earmarks impasse, confirms he is a powerful lawmaker in the House.

Finally, conservative legislators complain that despite a Republican supermajority, Leadership shuts them out of important committees while elevating Democrats to chair vital subcommittees. Similarly, Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D) is the first Vice Chair of Ways and Means, which is instrumental in determining South Carolina’s budget, taxation and spending priorities. No wonder our state has the reputation of having the most purple legislature of the red states.

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IT’S UP TO US

It is said you get the government you deserve. While many citizens are focused on D.C. and the machinations of the federal government, it is our own State House where ordinary citizens can have the greatest impact. Legislators have personally told me that ten calls on a single piece of legislation is enough for them to reexamine the issue — and perhaps change their vote. Several have also admitted to me that they voted a particular way because “Leadership told them to.”

State legislators vote on hundreds of issues in a single session. They are overworked and short-staffed. I believe it is our civic duty to stay informed, raise awareness with our fellow citizens, and where appropriate offer guidance to state legislators in navigating today’s complex issues if we want to continue to live in a self-governing Republic.

Finally, if we don’t expose the concern of family-connected lobbyists and the other conflicts of interest seeping into our government, we will have no one to blame but ourselves.

Find your state legislator here.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Diane Hardy (Provided)

Diane Hardy is a former nurse anesthetist turned entrepreneur, who (along with her business partner) recently opened her second franchise bakery in the Upstate. She is the Executive Director of the Mom and Pop Alliance of SC, which she founded during Covid upon discovering South Carolina’s over 400,000 small businesses had little representation in our State House. The Alliance provides education, communication, and advocacy for SC’s family-owned businesses. Her passion for South Carolina’s small business is strong, and as such she donates her time to the organization, accepting no salary or government funding. Her love for our state isn’t new. Before launching the Mom and Pop Alliance she was the founder and host of The Palmetto Panel (2014-2019), an annual statewide conference highlighting issues impacting South Carolina, which is set to relaunch in 2026. Diane has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and psychology from Michigan State as well as a master’s degree from MUSC.

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SOUND OFF…

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