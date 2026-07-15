William Timmons: Graham Succession Drama Could Imperil GOP Majority

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by WILL FOLKS

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Polls, pundits and prediction markets agree: there’s a better than average chance Democrats will control the U.S. House of Representatives when all the votes from the 2026 elections are counted.

The GOP currently enjoys a razor-thin 218 – 212 advantage in the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress – with one independent and four vacancies. According to the latest Decision Desk HQ forecast, Democrats are projected to pick up 226 seats in the upcoming midterm election compared to 209 for Republicans.

With seats at a premium, the GOP can ill afford to risk vacancies in 2027 – an evolving national calculus which is starting to factor into the ongoing senatorial succession drama in South Carolina.

To recap: U.S. senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly in his Washington, D.C. residence late Saturday (July 11, 2026), creating a vacancy that has been filled on an interim basis by his little sister, Darline Graham Nordone. Graham’s spot on the 2026 ballot, however, is another matter.

Democrats haven’t won a statewide election in South Carolina since 2006 – and they haven’t won a U.S. Senate race since 1998. That means the GOP nomination for this seat is basically the whole proverbial ball of wax.

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A special election has been called to fill that seat, with the winner expected to secure a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate. The candidates eager to run in this race – fifth district congressman Ralph Norman, Upstate businessman Mark Lynch, congresswoman Nancy Mace, lieutenant governor Pamela Evette and former governor Mark Sanford, to name just a few – are not to the White House’s liking.

Accordingly, president Donald Trump has reportedly been pushing coastal congressman Russell Fry to enter the fray – something Fry made it abundantly clear he was interested in doing.

Those machinations came to an abrupt halt yesterday afternoon, though. That’s when S.C. fourth district congressman William Timmons – whose name had also been floated by Trump’s team as a possible replacement for Graham – poured cold water on the idea.

“There has been speculation about whether I will seek to replace Senator Lindsey Graham on the ballot this November,” Timmons wrote on Tuesday evening (July 14, 2026). “My focus today is not on politics. It is on mourning the loss of my friend and celebrating the life of one of South Carolina’s greatest public servants. Unfortunately, the speculation has reached a point where I owe the people of South Carolina a straightforward explanation.”

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Timmons’ explanation dropped an absolute bombshell on the Palmetto political universe…

“Unless the South Carolina General Assembly changes state law, any current member of Congress already on the ballot for reelection who is elected to replace Senator Graham would leave their House seat vacant on January 3, 2027,” Timmons wrote. “I have told Speaker Johnson that I will not do anything that increases the number of votes he must secure to be reelected Speaker in January. At a time when every seat matters, protecting our Republican majority is more important than any individual’s political future. It is the only way we can continue delivering President Trump’s agenda for the American people.”

With his post, Timmons effectively took himself – and Fry – out of the running for the U.S. Senate election in South Carolina. It also left the White House scrambling for fresh options to fill the seat vacated by Graham’s passing.

Credible questions had been raised earlier this week as to whether Fry and/or Timmons – both of whom are seeking reelection to the U.S. House on the November ballot – could legally file for another office in the same partisan primary election cycle. While the general consensus is that they could, Timmons is correct in pointing out they would be required to forfeit their House seat in the event they were victorious.

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The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (Getty)

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Such a scenario, as we noted earlier today, “could create serious consequences as it relates to the balance of power” in Washington D.C.

As it stands now, filing for the special U.S. Senate primary is set to open at 12:00 p.m. EDT next Tuesday (July 21, 2026) and close a week later (at 12:00 p.m. EDT on July 28, 2026). If no candidate receives a majority of votes on August 11, a special head-to-head runoff election would be held on August 25, 2026 between the top two vote getters.

According to Timmons, Trump will be the “deciding factor” in the upcoming special primary.

“I think the president is going to be the deciding factor of who the next senator is, and we will see what he decides,” Timmons told Fox News this week.

Last we checked, Trump’s influence in the Palmetto State was on the wane. In late May, Senate Republicans torpedoed Trump’s ill-conceived bid to redraw the Palmetto State’s congressional maps. And just last month, Evette – his top pick for governor of South Carolina – was getting absolutely thrashed by attorney general Alan Wilson in their head-to-head matchup, compelling Trump to hedge his bet and issue a belated, face-saving “co-endorsement” in the waning days of the race.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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