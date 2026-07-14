Donald Trump Pushing Russell Fry for U.S. Senate

MAGA coup? Or a third strike for the president in the Palmetto State?

by WILL FOLKS

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Plots continue to thicken in the critical early-voting state of South Carolina, as U.S. president Donald Trump – stung by a pair of recent humiliations in the state that launched his presidency – is seeking to reassert his authority by playing kingmaker in a special election for the U.S. Senate.

As FITSNews first reported yesterday, Trump is reportedly courting S.C. seventh congressional district congressman Russell Fry as his candidate of choice in the August 11, 2026 election – which is being held to let Republicans choose a replacement for the late U.S. senator Lindsey Graham on the November 3, 2026 ballot.

Trump has reportedly promised Fry his “complete and total endorsement” should he enter the race.

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? @LindseyGrahamSC

You heard it here first, folks. @RealDonaldTrump is reportedly urging S.C. seventh district congressman @RussellFrySC to run in the August 11, 2026 special election to replace the late Lindsey Graham – supposedly promising the second-term congressman his… pic.twitter.com/JpYSuAeJc5 — FITSNews (@fitsnews) July 13, 2026

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Not long after our post went up, Politico‘s Meredith Lee Hill reported Fry was indeed “taking steps toward mounting a campaign” – including having conversations with the White House political shop.

“Five Republicans granted anonymity to describe private conversations about the developing special primary election described Fry’s interest in a run and said he has spoken to White House operatives about it,” Hill reported. “Some of the people believe he is a top contender for President Donald Trump’s critical endorsement.”

Should Fry run, the 41-year-old Surfside Beach native would face several eminently credible opponents. For starters, Upstate businessman and staunch social conservative Mark Lynch – who garnered 134,360 votes (or 28.89% of all ballots cast) in a primary against Graham on June 9 – has already announced his candidacy.

More significantly, as FITSNews first reported on Sunday, S.C. fifth district congressman and national Freedom Caucus luminary Ralph Norman is also going to enter the race. Not only that, Norman has significant resources to plow into his candidacy – and has told sources he plans on emptying the saddlebags.

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“Whatever it takes,” a source familiar with the congressman’s thinking confirmed to FITSNews.

Norman, 73, of Rock Hill, S.C., finished third in the June 9, 2026 primary for governor of South Carolina – drawing 80,790 votes (or 17.08% of all ballot cast). During the head-to-head runoff phase of that election, Norman burnished his bona fides by issuing a key endorsement of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – who leveraged that imprimatur in cruising to a landslide victory on June 23 over S.C. lieutenant governor Pamela Evette.

Also eyeing a bid is S.C. first district congresswoman Nancy Mace, who finished fifth in last month’s GOP gubernatorial primary. The 48-year-old from Daniel Island, S.C. received 57,380 votes (or 12.13% of all ballots cast) in that election.

Mace had nearly $200,000 in her federal campaign account as of March 31, 2026, money she could conceivably use during the rushed primary for Graham’s seat.

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As we reported earlier this week, candidates seeking this seat must act fast. Filing for this office is unfolding on a tremendously expedited – and compressed – time frame.

Candidates must submit their paperwork sometime between 12:00 p.m. EDT next Tuesday (July 21, 2026) and the following Tuesday (July 28, 2026). The special primary will be held just two weeks later, on August 11 – with a head-to-head runoff election on tap for August 25 between the top two vote-getters should no candidate secure a majority on the first ballot.

Given the number of potentially high-profile candidates likely to enter the race, a runoff is likely – which favors candidates who are able to stroke checks to themselves without having to wait on donors to come through.

“To win the U.S. Senate primary, you need: statewide name ID; the ability to put together a team quickly and be able to self-finance,” veteran Palmetto politico Randy Page wrote on X. “There are only a few people able to do that in 28 days.”

While Trump’s endorsement would certainly catapult Fry into the top tier of candidates seeking this seat, recent indicators suggest it being less than decisive. In late May, Senate Republicans torpedoed Trump’s ill-conceived bid to redraw the Palmetto State’s congressional maps. And just last month, Evette – his top pick for governor of South Carolina – was getting absolutely thrashed by Wilson in their head-to-head matchup, compelling Trump to hedge his bet and issue a belated, face-saving “co-endorsement” in the waning days of the race.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue following the flurry of moves and machinations flowing from Graham’s sudden death – still less than 100 hours old.

Also, while Fry and others jockey for position ahead of the August 11 election, Graham’s sister – Darline Graham Nordone – will hold the seat on an interim basis, news of which was also exclusively reported by our media outlet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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