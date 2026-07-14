2026 Senate Special: Pamela Evette’s Predicament

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by MARK POWELL

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Cell phone towers all over state of South Carolina are buckling under an unusually heavy call volume at present. From the Upstate to the Lowcountry, through the Midlands and the Pee Dee, up and down the Grand Strand – politicos (and many non-politicos) are burning up bandwidth as they try to process a paradigm shift following sudden death of U.S. senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday.

In an instant, a prize that comes along only once or twice every few decades – an open U.S. Senate seat – is there for the taking. And so, questions are bouncing around like hailstones in a thunderstorm: Who have you heard is running? Who do you think should run? Who has the best shot at winning?

The list of potential candidates is already the size of a small county phone directory. Two veterans of the just-completed GOP gubernatorial primary cycle – congresspersons Ralph Norman and Nancy Mace – have let it be known they’re seriously considering running. Meanwhile erstwhile Graham primary rival Mark Lynch – who got nearly 30% of the vote in a statewide election five weeks ago – has already officially announced. Congressman Russell Fry is reportedly the choice of president Donald Trump – although some believe the White House would rather have congressman William Timmons as the MAGA alternative.

Other choices border on the absurd, like former governor/congressman Mark Sanford.

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One voice in this cacophony of possible candidacies is intriguingly quiet – at least publicly.

Lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, who lost the June 23 gubernatorial runoff to attorney general Alan Wilson in humiliating fashion, is reportedly weighing another campaign. News reports cite sources close to her as saying she’s interested in going to Washington, D.C.

After getting roundly rejected by Republican voters just 22 days ago, though, does Evette have a chance?

Evette would doubtless bring a lot to the table if she throws her hat in what could very well be a crowded senatorial ring. She’s been a state constitutional officer for nearly eight years now. That, plus her recent gubernatorial campaign, gives her strong name ID. Her personal wealth means she could hold her own in the fundraising game with the big dogs (such as millionaire Norman, who’s reportedly willing to shell out more big bucks on his shot at the seat). And she still has an organization in place from her recent campaign, which would be an important leg up over would-be rivals.

However, one dark cloud hovers above her. And it’s a biggie.

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“Let’s face it; she’s damaged goods,” a national strategist based in Washington, D.C. told us. “Her last campaign showed ribbon cuttings and ceremonial groundbreakings make good photo ops, but they don’t move voters. And her team badly bungled Trump’s endorsement worse than any other candidate for any office in any state this cycle. I mean, how do you manage to blow a Trump endorsement in a state like South Carolina?”

It’s that last point – Trump – that Evette backers argue could work to her advantage this time around. She so closely identified herself as being his biggest cheerleader that the heavy lifting would already be done for that aspect of a Senate race.

Evette also presumably still has the support of the man who elevated her to state office in the first place, governor Henry McMaster. However, as this news site has repeatedly pointed out over the years, McMaster’s coattails are notoriously short – as was evidenced repeatedly during this election cycle.

Evette remains the darling of the establishment wing of the party – the faction formerly referred to as “Country Club Republicans” or “Chamber of Commerce Republicans.” Despite her slavish devotion to Trump, though, the party’s MAGA section deserted her in droves in her head-to-head battle against Wilson last month.

Evette received 100,227 votes (or 31.44% of all ballots cast) during the runoff election on June 23 – whereas Wilson was backed by 218,569 voters (a staggering 68.56% of ballots cast). Evette saw her vote total decline by more than 36,000 votes from the June 9 primary election, while Wilson added nearly 95,000 votes to his total between the primary and the runoff.

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Given how badly she bungled his backing during the governor’s race, could Evette count on Trump’s support in a special U.S. Senate election?

“Maybe,” the strategist we spoke with observed. “I mean, anything’s possible. But I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion. If she runs, McMaster will no doubt hit up the president. However, everyone knows Trump likes backing winners. And Evette still has a fresh ‘L’ beside her name.”

Then again, the strategist added, a crowded field could work to Evette’s advantage.

“Special primary elections generally have a smaller turnout than regular primaries, although this one will most likely be an exception because it’s so high profile,” they said. “But it will be August. Some folks will be wrapping up their vacation while others are sending the kids back to school. There’ll be a lot going on. Meaning there will be lots of distractions. So, who knows? If a crowded field develops as expected and the vote on the right is fractured, and if her gubernatorial base sticks with her and shows up, there could be a path to victory for her. That’s a lot of ‘ifs.’ But stranger things have happened in politics.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

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