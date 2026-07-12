Lindsey Graham is Dead

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by WILL FOLKS

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While all of Washington, D.C. was watching for news about one United States senator’s declining health, it was the health of another they apparently should have been keeping an eye on.

U.S. senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina – one of the American Republic’s most aggressively unrepentant, neoconservative warmongers – passed away on Saturday evening (July 11, 2026) after a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a statement released from his office at approximately 2:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement added.

Initial indicators suggest Graham, 71, of Central, S.C., may have died of a heart attack, with emergency responders having reportedly been dispatched to his Washington, D.C. residence in response to reports of the Palmetto State’s senior senator being in “cardiac arrest.” Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was attempted in an effort to revive Graham.

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According to NBC News, Graham was scheduled to have appeared on its ‘Meet the Press‘ program on Sunday morning – with staffers from his office telling the network there was “no indication the lawmaker was feeling unwell prior to his death.”

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” U.S. president Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!”

Graham was also hailed by leaders of the foreign nations who continue to benefit from his seemingly unquenchable thirst for military interventionism and adventurism across the globe.

“Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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