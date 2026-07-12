Feds ‘Assisting’ Investigation into Lindsey Graham’s Death

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Multiple agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) descended upon the Washington, D.C. residence of the late U.S. senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Sunday afternoon (July 12, 2026) – less than 24 hours after Graham died there of an apparent heart attack.

According to WUSA TV 9 (CBS – Washington D.C.), “at least five agents arrived early Sunday afternoon” at Graham’s residence – which was the site of a massive emergency response beginning at approximate 8:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday evening (July 11, 2026).

“The agency has not indicated what prompted their response to the South Carolina Senator’s home,” the station reported.

As previously noted, emergency responders were dispatched to Graham’s residence on South Capital Street at approximately 8:27 p.m. EDT in response to reports of the Palmetto State’s senior senator experiencing “chest pains.”

Those reports were relayed to Washington D.C. dispatchers by a female 911 caller in Baltimore, Maryland. The caller has yet to be identified.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

At approximately 8:32 p.m. EDT, responders indicated Graham’s residence was locked – and that they were attempting to get someone inside to open the door. Two minutes later, the 911 caller inquired as to whether first responders had attempted to knock on the door – apparently under the assumption Graham was capable of answering.

“Yes, repeatedly,” they affirmed, according to a synopsis of radio traffic associated with the call.

A minute later, at 8:35 p.m. EDT, first responders forced entry into Graham’s residence. Within 20 minutes, cardiopulmonary resuscitation was initiated in response to apparent “cardiac arrest,” with Graham being taken by stretcher to George Washington University Hospital at approximately 9:30 p.m. EDT.

Graham’s transport to the hospital via gurney was captured in photographs leaked to TMZ on Sunday afternoon.

***

? Exclusive photos show Lindsey Graham being carted out of his residence while surrounded by Emergency Medical Service workers administering first aid. pic.twitter.com/q25RTWijSv — TMZ (@TMZ) July 12, 2026

***

Earlier Sunday, FBI director Kash Patel punctuated a post on X praising Graham with a reference that raised more than a few eyebrows.

“The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available,” Patel wrote.

As of this writing, no local or federal law enforcement agency has given any indication that foul play may have been involved in Graham’s death.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to track the fallout from this breaking story… including its immediate political aftershocks (here and here).

BANNER VIA: AREA MILITAR

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

SOUND OFF…

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

