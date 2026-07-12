2026 Senate Special: Ralph Norman Will Run

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina fifth district congressman Ralph Norman – who finished third in last month’s Republican primary for governor of the Palmetto State – will seek the U.S. Senate seat vacated by the death of long-serving incumbent Lindsey Graham, multiple sources familiar with his thinking have confirmed to FITSNews.

Norman will also reportedly plow significant personal resources into what is expected to be a quick turnaround special election – tentatively set for August 11, 2026.

Norman, 73, of Rock Hill, S.C., received 80,790 votes (or 17.1% of all ballots cast) in the June 9, 2026 partisan primary election in South Carolina – good for third place. Days later, the Freedom Caucus stalwart issued a pivotal endorsement of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – who then decisively defeated lieutenant governor Pamela Evette in the June 23, 2026 head-to-head runoff election.

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A source close to Norman confirmed he was “strongly considering” campaigning for Graham’s seat, while another made it abundantly clear the congressman was running – but didn’t want to say anything publicly so close to Graham’s death.

Would-be candidates face a difficult balance in that regard – needing to plant their flags quickly for an election that’s just 31 days away, but also not wanting to come off as too opportunistic and/or insensitive in the wake of Graham’s passing.

Norman appears to be striking that balance correctly. Now, as for first district congresswoman Nancy Mace (who is also likely to run for the seat)…

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“Just when I thought I was out… they pull me back in…” pic.twitter.com/1AzRMPAEuc — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 12, 2026

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Norman and Mace are likely to be part of a lengthy list of prospective candidates to fill Graham’s seat – a process which has yet to be laid out definitively by state officials.

S.C. State Election Commission (SCVotes) leaders are reportedly meeting Sunday afternoon (July 12, 2026) for the purpose of reviewing relevant statutes related to the forthcoming special election – hoping to release a schedule for the election (and accompanying guidance) as soon as possible.

That schedule will be the first major factor prospective candidates must assess in their deliberations.

In the meantime, governor Henry McMaster is statutorily empowered to appoint an interim senator to fill the final six months of Graham’s term. McMaster could conceivably appoint himself to the role – which would elevate Evette to the governor’s mansion for the final six months of his term, scheduled to end on January 13, 2027. Alternately, McMaster could appoint a placeholder to the position – or perhaps seek to give one of the special election candidates a leg-up by naming them as the interim.

McMaster has yet to give any indication as to his thinking on the matter – or his timetable for making a decision.

Count on FITSNews to keep close tabs on which Palmetto politicos are being discussed for both the interim appointment and the impending special election – and to offer our audience our best assessment of those would-be candidates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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