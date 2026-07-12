2026 Senate Special: Election Dates and Ground Rules

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by WILL FOLKS

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South Carolina Republicans had a furious battle earlier this year over whether to redraw the Palmetto State’s political boundaries to match specifications sought by U.S. president Donald Trump – which would have necessitated holding partisan primary elections during the month of August this summer.

While Trump’s proposed map went down in flames (dealing a humiliating defeat to the White House)… there will be August elections in South Carolina after all.

Following the sudden death of U.S. senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday evening (July 11, 2026), a Republican primary is about to be placed on the schedule for next month – a contest that’s already drawing several big-name prospective contenders (here and here).

As we noted in our original coverage of Graham’s untimely passing, South Carolina’s Code of Laws (§ 7-11-55) holds that if a major party nominee dies after having been chosen in a partisan primary election (as Graham was chosen on June 9, 2026) then “the vacancy must be filled in a special primary election.”

“The filing period for this special primary election opens the second Tuesday after the death, disqualification, or approval of the resignation for one week,” the statute continued. “The special primary election then must be conducted on the second Tuesday immediately following the close of the filing period. A runoff, if necessary, must be held two weeks after the first primary.”

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While dates haven’t been officially announced by the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes), filing for a special GOP primary election to replace Graham on the Republican ballot will open at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday July 21, 2026 and close one week later, at 12:00 p.m. EDT on July 28, 2026, per the statute and confirmed by our sources.

The GOP primary will be held on August 11, 2026. In the event no candidate receives a majority of ballots cast, the top two finishers would advance to a head-to-head runoff election – not unlike what transpired during the GOP governor’s race last month.

That head-to-head runoff would be held on August 25, 2026.

No information was immediately available as to how early voting – which soared in popularly during the primary and runoff races last month – would be handled in conjunction with next month’s special primary and runoff elections. Obviously, we will update our audience as soon as we receive a definitive word on that subject.

As for voter eligibility, that’s another question election officials are reportedly studying intently – and there appear to be conflicting views on the subject.

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Per our sources, SCVotes commissioners and agency leaders are of the opinion this is a new election – and therefore any registered voter in the state is allowed to participate. However, officials with the SCGOP – whose leaders are currently suing SCVotes over the right to close partisan primary elections – want to prevent anyone who voted in the Democrat primary from casting a ballot for Graham’s replacement.

Research on this dispute has reportedly gone all the way back to a 1984 opinion issued by the office of former attorney general Travis Medlock which addressed “technical deficiencies” in state law related special election eligibility.

Because you always want to have “technical deficiencies” in your elections laws… right?

To be clear: the reopening of the Republican primary election does not impact the ballot status of the other candidates for this seat. Democrat Annie Andrews, Libertarian Kasie Whitener, Constitution Party candidate Mark Hackett and other independent candidates who have duly qualified for the ballot remain in place – and will face off against whomever the GOP nominates next month.

Also, remember this special election – and the November general election that will follow it – decides who holds this office beginning in January 2027. The remainder of Graham’s term – i.e. the six months from now until next January – will be filled by an interim senator chosen by S.C. governor Henry McMaster.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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