‘Salute from the Shore’ Apache Pilots Grounded

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by WILL FOLKS

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Eight Apache helicopter pilots who participated in a patriotic Fourth of July celebration along South Carolina’s coast have been temporarily suspended from flight duties pending an in investigation into reported “safety violations.”

The decision – which has prompted public outcry and rallied support for the eight pilots – was addressed by the S.C. National Guard (SCNG) in a statement issued late Thursday (July 9, 2026).

“We want to clarify that the temporary suspension of our Apache pilots from flight duties is a routine, non-punitive safety measure – not a disciplinary action,” SCANG noted. “These soldiers remain in good standing with the SCNG and continue to report for daily duty on the ground while we conduct a standard review of the flight profile.”

No indication was given as to the expected duration of this review – nor the duration of the associated suspensions.

“In military aviation, temporarily pausing flight duties during an investigation is a standard safety procedure that protects both our aircrews and the public,” the statement continued. “Safety remains our absolute top priority, and we appreciate your continued support for our Soldiers as we ensure all flight standards are fully met.”

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It remains unclear exactly what allegations this “standard review” seeks to address. According to WPDE TV-15 (ABC – Florence/Myrtle Beach, S.C.), a close to one of the eight pilots told the station “as soon as they landed, they all received a message saying they were suspended.”

“There weren’t any details – no specific reason why they were being investigated, just that they were under investigation,” the source told the station.

U.S. congressman Russell Fry was incensed by news of the suspensions. He demanded the review be dropped and that the pilots be restored to flight status “immediately.”

“Millions of Americans applauded the incredible display during (the) ‘Salute to the Shore’ flyover while expressing complete admiration for them and appreciation for our country and military,” Fry wrote on X. “These pilots should be celebrated, not sanctioned.”

“America’s most advanced attack helicopter has one unexpected weakness,” Fry added in a subsequent post. “A beach Karen with a phone. (The) S.C. National Guard needs to correct this quickly and get these pilots back in the air!”

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(Salute from the Shore)

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The Apache – officially known as the Boeing AH-64 Apache – is a twin-turboshaft attack helicopter that originated under Hughes Helicopters but entered into mass production in the 1980s under McDonnell Douglas, which later merged with Boeing.

The aircraft is described by its manufacturer as “the backbone of the U.S. Army’s attack helicopter fleet and has accumulated over 5.3 million flight-hours, more than 1.3 million of which have been in combat.”

The helicopters participating in the celebration were from the U.S. Army’s 151st Aviation Regiment, Alpha Company, stationed at McEntire Air Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, S.C. This regiment served in the Iraq War in 2004-2005 and in the Afghan War in 2017-2018.

Salute from the Shore, the group which organized the event, issued a statement on Thursday afternoon praising all who participated in the event – including the Apache pilots.

“Every July 4th, we’re humbled by the dedication of the military personnel and volunteer pilots who make this tribute possible,” the group noted. “Their willingness to participate allows hundreds of thousands of people along South Carolina’s coastline to pause, look to the skies, and say ‘thank you.'”

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“Our focus remains where it has always been – bringing South Carolina together in gratitude, patriotism, and appreciation for those who wear the uniform,” the statement continued. “To everyone who turned out to support this event: together, we created a momentous gesture of love and support from our state to those who serve.To every pilot, crew member, veteran, active-duty service member, and volunteer who has been part of Salute from the Shore: thank you for helping us fulfill our mission of honoring America’s heroes.”

State representative William Bailey, who represents Horry County in the S.C. General Assembly, posted on Thursday afternoon that he had received “input from different individuals who are more aware of the situation that occurred during the Fourth of July flyover involving the National Guard helicopters and the suspension of their pilots.”

“The complaint was generated by a bystander who contacted the federal National Guard office,” Bailey wrote. “After the complaint was received, they had to pass it along to the state, which is required to investigate and report back its findings at the national level. I understand that this inquiry should only take a week or two, and hopefully our pilots will be back in the air.”

“Our National Guard pilots appreciate all the support the community is giving them, and we are hopeful that once the information is gathered and passed along to the national level, the matter will be settled and our pilots will be back at work,” Bailey added.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we keep a close eye on the resolution of this matter.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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