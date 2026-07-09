Javeayah Harris Investigation Takes Another Horrific Turn

Authorities recover the four-year-old’s remains, announce new charges against both parents and reveal allegations of an extensive effort to destroy evidence.

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by JENN WOOD

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The investigation into the death of four-year-old Javeayah Harris took another horrific, heartbreaking turn on Thursday morning (July 9, 2026) as Aiken County sheriff Marty Sawyer confirmed investigators had recovered human remains believed to belong to the South Carolina girl.

Sawyer also announced disturbing new allegations about what authorities say happened to Javeayah after her death.

With nearly thirty deputies, investigators and law enforcement partners standing behind him — many wearing pink shirts or pink ribbons in honor of Javeayah’s favorite color — a visibly emotional Sawyer struggled at times to deliver what he called one of the most difficult announcements of his 37-year law enforcement career.

“I will not refer to them as mom and dad, or mother or father,” Sawyer said of the child’s parents. “They don’t deserve that title.”

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Javeayah Harris (File)

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According to Sawyer, investigators recovered human remains from Cedar Creek Reservoir — also known as Stumpy Pond — in Fairfield County, where authorities spent three days searching earlier this week.

The remains were submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), where DNA testing determined they were “consistent with being the biological offspring” of the child’s parents, 23-year-old Johmarea Kevanta Harris and 22-year-old Michilae Monique Herring.

The announcement came just days after investigators charged both parents with homicide by child abuse following what initially began as one of South Carolina’s largest missing child investigations.

According to previously released arrest warrants, both defendants allegedly admitted repeatedly abusing Javeayah – abuse investigators contended ultimately caused the four-year-old’s death. Authorities further alleged Herring disposed of her daughter’s body before falsely reporting her missing on June 30, 2026.

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ALLEGED EFFORT TO DESTROY EVIDENCE

Thursday’s briefing provided the first public explanation of why investigators believed only partial remains would be recovered.

According to Sawyer, forensic evidence, witness statements and other investigative analysis indicated the defendants made “extensive and deliberate efforts” to destroy evidence after Javeayah died.

“Our information reveals the use of corrosive chemicals and other tools that were used to accelerate the destruction of her little body,” Sawyer said. “After this was completed, these two individuals poured what remained (of their daughter)… into the Cedar Creek Reservoir.”

Sawyer called the allegations unlike anything he had encountered during nearly four decades in law enforcement.

“In my 37-year career in law enforcement, I have never, ever heard of anything so horrific,” he said.

Because of those alleged efforts, Sawyer said investigators no longer believe they will ever be able to recover all of Javeayah’s remains.

“We had all hoped and prayed to find her body,” Sawyer said. “But with information we’ve uncovered, that’s simply not possible.”

As a result of the latest findings, investigators have filed additional charges against both Herring and Harris related to the destruction and desecration of human remains, Sawyer announced Thursday.

Those charges come in addition to the homicide by child abuse counts already pending against both defendants. Herring also remains charged with filing a false police report stemming from the June 30 911 call that launched the massive multi-agency search.

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A PROMISE TO JAVEAYAH

The emotional toll of the investigation was evident throughout Thursday’s press conference.

Sawyer became visibly choked up while describing the impact the case has had on investigators, first responders and the community. As noted, dozens of sheriff’s office staff and supporters from partner agencies wore pink shirts and pink ribbons in honor of Javeayah, whose favorite color was pink.

When asked about the display, Sawyer offered a simple explanation.

“We care about her like everybody else does,” he said.

Although investigators now believe they have uncovered what happened to Javeayah after her death, Sawyer emphasized that the case is far from over.

“Our investigators will continue to pursue every lead, examine every piece of evidence and work closely with the second circuit solicitor’s office to ensure that justice for Javeayah is received,” he said.

When reporters pressed for additional details, Sawyer repeatedly declined to elaborate beyond his prepared statement, saying the integrity of the prosecution remains paramount as investigators continue building their case.

As prosecutors prepare what is expected to be one of South Carolina’s most closely watched child homicide cases, investigators insist their work will not stop until every remaining question has been answered.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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