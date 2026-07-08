South Carolina Budget Battle: Senate Still Holding the Line

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by WILL FOLKS

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Last month, I encouraged South Carolina senators to stand firm against unnecessary government growth in the Palmetto State by refusing to adopt a fiscally liberal budget.

The longer senators reject the version of the budget that passed the increasingly left-leaning S.C. House of Representatives, the more likely South Carolinians are to have a shot at transformative tax relief in 2027.

“We are looking at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to address increasingly pernicious affordability issues plaguing broad swaths of our state’s populace,” I wrote on June 28 of this year.

The potential for a fundamental paradigm shift here is limitless…

If senators stay steadfast in their refusal to adopt a fiscal year 2026-2027 budget, South Carolina could have as much as $4 billion (or more) available for income tax relief next year. That could equate to more than $2,000 in immediate one-time (on average) relief for every single South Carolina taxpayer – while setting the stage for longer-term, permanent income tax elimination.

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RELATED | HOLD THE LINE

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By contrast, adopting the House budget would result in an anemic $112 in one-time relief for 42.8% of taxpayers – while 34.6% of filers would get nothing at 22.6% would actually see their taxes raised).

The choice facing senators is clear: they can keep growing government – or start growing the economy. They can continue investing in failed, antiquated bureaucracies – or finally start investing in the promise of the Palmetto State’s people.

Seeing as both chambers have already approved a continuing resolution (S. 769) funding state government at its current level, all senators need to do in order to keep this massive potential tax cut on the table is… nothing.

Just hold the line…

So far, senators have listened… meaning an estimated $3.38 billion in additional bureaucratic bloat scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026 remains on hold (and potentially available for tax relief in the coming year). Also available? Up to $150 million in corporate welfare subsidies tied to the Scout Motors crony capitalism debacle – a deal which has already set the state back by $1.3 billion .

Not surprisingly, Democrats who comprise a significant chunk of House speaker Murrell Smith‘s governing uni-party are incensed…

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Eight days. Still no budget.



South Carolina deserves leaders who solve problems, not create them.#SCPol #SCDems pic.twitter.com/FW4NvAN94V — South Carolina Democratic Party (@scdp) July 8, 2026

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According to our sources, Smith is close to “caving” to this pressure from the left… although his office was not immediately available to address those reports.

How long these billions of dollars – and hundreds of millions in additional new and recurring revenue flowing into state coffers – stay un-obligated remains to be seen. As this story went to press, a specially appointed panel of six lawmakers was scheduled to return to Columbia, S.C. this coming Tuesday (July 14, 2026) at 11:00 a.m. EDT for a continuation of closed-door negotiations on the budget.

Participating in negotiations on behalf of the Senate are finance chairman Harvey Peeler, banking chairman Tom Davis and minority leader Brad Hutto. Representing the House are ways and means chairman Bruce Bannister, outgoing majority leader Davey Hiott and state representative Jackie Hayes.

While uni-party leaders and the Palmetto State’s fiscally liberal, accountability-averse mainstream media are rooting for a deal (claiming the current climate is “dysfunctional”), the reality is South Carolina benefits from a continuation of the existing stalemate.

There are signs this stalemate is likely to endure, too…

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Sources familiar with the status of negotiations are sending mixed signals as to the likelihood of an agreement being reached – with one Senate staffer telling us early Wednesday morning (July 8, 2026) that the budget panel remained “at impasse.”

Another well-placed Senate source told us the two sides were currently “not speaking the same language,” but was more optimistic about a possible compromise being reached.

Senators are adamant that $250 million in proposed property tax relief for seniors (achieved by raising the current homestead exemption to $150,000 ) must included in any compromise. House leaders have refused to move beyond a $75,000 exemption, though, dramatically reducing the intended relief for elderly residents on fixed incomes who have been obliterated by recent inflationary spikes.

Senators have also dramatically scaled back the House’s pork barrel spending – and zeroed out its proposed nine-figure bailout for Scout Motors.

Sources close to House negotiators countered that Peeler was playing with fire – preserving pork spending in the Senate plan while striking nearly identical line items from the House’s version of the budget. Specifically, they pointed to a funding request for a fire department in Peeler’s Senate district that the finance chairman personally sought – while reportedly striking a similar request from state representative Dennis Moss.

“If he tries to embarrass us,” one House source told us, “we will not hesitate to embarrass him.”

“It’s not going to be one side getting slaughtered and the other side keeping all of its pork,” the source added.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we plan on providing coverage of next week’s budget negotiations…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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