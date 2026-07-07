Alleged S.C. Lowcountry Magistrate Harassment: More to the Story?

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by WILL FOLKS

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Shockwaves are being felt across the South Carolina Lowcountry following a bombshell report published earlier this week by Emily Johnson of WCSC TV-5 (CBS – Charleston, S.C.).

Johnson obtained a copy of a lawsuit filed last Thursday (July 2, 2026) by Adrian Lewis, a constable “assigned to courthouse duties” in Charleston County. Lewis is suing the county as well as magistrate judge Mary Paige Adams – and court employee Sonja Wilson – in connection with what he claimed was “a sustained pattern of egregious sexual harassment and workplace misconduct” allegedly perpetrated against him by the judge.

Specifically, Lewis accused Adams of initiating “repeated unwelcome sexual comments, physical contact and overtly suggestive behavior” – conduct he insisted was “openly witnessed and, at times, encouraged by courthouse staff.”

Adams was accused of telling staff – including Wilson – of her “personal and sexual interest” in Lewis, according to the complaint (.pdf), overtures she allegedly escalated into “inappropriate and unwelcome personal interactions” and “unwelcome physical contact.”

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Adams “engaged in repeated sexually suggestive behavior in the workplace, including manipulating her clothing, exposing portions of her body, and engaging in flirtatious gestures and conduct directed toward (Lewis) in the presence of others,” the lawsuit alleged.

She was further accused in the complaint of entering a “confined storage space” with Lewis, where she allegedly “pressed her body against (him) under the pretense of assisting him, despite the space being too small for multiple individuals.”

Adams also allegedly sent “personal and suggestive communications, including text messages and comments that blurred the line between professional and personal interactions.”

As for Wilson, she was accused in the complaint of creating a “culture of intimidation” by allegedly discouraging Lewis from reporting the rumored misconduct – and “explicitly warn(ing) him that no one would believe him and that he would face termination and professional retaliation.”

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Multiple sources close to the courthouse have challenged the veracity of the allegations against Adams, arguing they have not been substantiated with evidence and are inconsistent with the judge’s character.

“Not a zero shred of evidence or proof was attached to the complaint,” one courthouse source told us. “This poor judge has done nothing wrong and there is zero truth to any of it.”

“I have a really hard time believing this is true,” another source close to judge Adams confided to us. “(She) doesn’t even drink alcohol and does not strike me as that way.”

Adams was appointed by governor Henry McMaster as magistrate two years ago on the advice of the Charleston County legislative delegation. She has two years remaining on her term.

Like other media outlets following on the heels of Johnson’s reporting, FITSNews is digging deeper into the allegations against the judge in the hopes of separating fact from fiction.

Stay tuned for updates… including any response filing submitted by Adams’ legal counsel or attorneys representing the other defendants in the case.

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THE COMPLAINT…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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