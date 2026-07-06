New Arrest Warrants, 911 Call Released in Javeayah Harris Homicide Case

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by JENN WOOD

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Newly released arrest warrants are shedding disturbing new light on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Javeayah Harris, with South Carolina investigators alleging that both of her parents confessed to repeatedly abusing the child — and that her mother later admitted disposing of the four-year-old’s lifeless body long before falsely reporting her missing.

The warrants, released Monday, provided the first detailed account of the evidence investigators say led to the arrests of Michilae Monique Herring, 22, and Johmarea Kevanta Harris, 23.

According to affidavits (.pdf) filed by investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), the four-year-old died after suffering “extreme indifference to human life” manifested through “repeated and extreme physical abuse.” Investigators alleged probable cause for the homicide by child abuse charges is based in part on both defendants’ confessions.

Authorities alleged the abuse occurred between May 1 and June 15, 2026, while the family lived together on Hillsboro Street in Aiken, S.C. Until now, Sheriff Marty Sawyer had disclosed only that investigators believed Javeayah had been dead for at least a month prior to her mother reporting her missing last Monday (June 30, 2026).

Now, investigators say both parents admitted responsibility for the abuse that allegedly caused her death. Herring and Harris have been charged with homicide by child abuse, while Herring also faces a charge of filing a false police report. The allegations contained in the warrants have not been tested in court, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

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The warrants also explained why the massive search for Javeayah has not yet ended.

According to the false report warrant filed against Herring, investigators determined through “evidence and interviews” that Javeayah had not been abducted, as initially reported.

Instead, investigators alleged Herring admitted she disposed of Javeayah’s body after her death – but before calling authorities to report the child missing on June 30.

Sheriff Sawyer announced Saturday that law enforcement was searching an undisclosed location outside Aiken County believed to be connected to the case, but authorities have not publicly disclosed whether that search has resulted in the recovery of Javeayah’s remains.

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A SEARCH THAT CAPTIVATED SOUTH CAROLINA…

Javeayah’s reported disappearance prompted an extraordinary multi-agency response involving ACSO, FBI, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and numerous law enforcement agencies. Searchers canvassed neighborhoods and followed leads – with hundreds of law enforcement officers, first responders and volunteers participating in the search.

For days, investigators searched neighborhoods, wooded areas and surrounding properties while urging residents to inspect sheds, crawl spaces, vehicles and other locations where a four-year-old child might be hiding.

That search came to a heartbreaking end Saturday when Sawyer announced investigators no longer believed Javeayah had disappeared that week.

Instead, authorities said evidence indicated she had already been dead for at least a month by the time the 911 call was placed. During the same press conference, Sawyer announced the arrests of both parents on homicide charges and said additional charges could follow.

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UPDATE: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced today that 4-year-old Javeayah Harris is believed to be deceased. Javeayah's parents, Johmarea Harris, 23, and Michilae Herring, 22, have been arrested in connection.



FBI Columbia is saddened by this tragic news and will… pic.twitter.com/dPRDERJHR4 — FBI Columbia (@FBIColumbia) July 4, 2026

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THE 911 CALL

The release also included audio of Herring’s call to 911, in which she told a dispatcher she could not find her four-year-old daughter after going inside to prepare dinner.

During the five-minute call, Herring described Javeayah as wearing pink Minnie Mouse pajamas with pink beads in her hair and said the child often played near the family’s chickens and in nearby woods. She also told the dispatcher she had gone inside briefly to cook dinner before realizing the child was gone.

Those statements now stand in stark contrast to investigators’ allegations that Javeayah had already been dead for weeks and that the reported disappearance was fabricated. According to the newly released warrants, investigators determined through evidence, interviews and the defendants’ alleged admissions that the four-year-old had not been abducted. Instead, authorities allege Herring admitted disposing of Javeayah’s body after her death before calling 911 to report her missing.

The recording, which initially captured what appeared to be the frantic search for a missing child, is now part of a homicide investigation that has stunned South Carolina. While the warrants provide the clearest picture yet of what investigators believe happened inside the family’s Aiken County home, one critical question remains unanswered: where is Javeayah?

Law enforcement has continued searching for the four-year-old’s remains, and investigators have indicated additional charges are possible as they work to recover her body and fully reconstruct the events leading to her death.

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THE WARRANTS

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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