Folly Beach Menace: Wealthy South Carolina Developer Arrested Again

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by WILL FOLKS

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Another month, another telltale booking photo of wealthy South Carolina developer Ron Rallis – complete with bloodshot eyes, a dazed expression and a doleful, dour countenance.

Rallis’ mugshots are becoming ubiquitous on our media outlet, as the protagonist (antagonist?) in one of the Palmetto State’s most enduring political soap operas continues to find himself on the wrong side of the law.

According to Lowcountry jail records, the 47-year-old Folly Beach, S.C. mogul was booked into the Charleston County detention center last Thursday (July 2, 2026) at 2:44 a.m. EDT on a first offense driving under the influence (DUI) charge. Rallis was also charged by officers of the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety (FBDPS) with driving without a license in his possession.

FITSNews has submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to Folly Beach in the hopes of obtaining additional details regarding the circumstances which led to Rallis’ latest arrest.

Rallis was granted a personal recognizance bond in the amount of $1,249 and released at 1:51 p.m. EDT last Thursday. A personal recognizance bond means a criminal defendant does not have to put up money to secure their release – they must simply agree to appear in court to face their charges. Rallis is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on his latest charges on August 13, 2026.

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Ron Rallis (Charleston County Detention Center)

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Rallis has found himself in handcuffs at least six times since 2022 — including a three-month jail stint in Greenville County for contempt of court in 2023.

The 47-year-old California native gained statewide attention during the 2022 election cycle when he accused fourth district congressman William Timmons of having an affair with his estranged wife. Wearing a court-mandated ankle monitor, the brash showman strode into a West End Greenville church he had previously purchased – and painted pink – and gave this news outlet an exclusive interview regarding his starring role in the Timmons’ sex scandal.

Life has been chaotic for him ever since…

Just three months ago, Rallis was charged with third degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct after allegedly sucker punching a male victim in the face at Woody’s Pizza in Folly Beach, S.C.

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Last October, Rallis was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after he allegedly struck the rear driver’s side door of a Jeep traveling eastbound on East Ashley Avenue while driving his truck.

“I asked him what happened,” the arresting officer wrote in his report (.pdf). “He told me, nothing, absolutely nothing, it was just a wreck. I asked him what direction he was coming from and he told me, I was going straight [sic].”

Rallis’ young daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the October collision.

The previous fall, Rallis was arrested by FBDPS officers and charged with driving under the influence, failure to yield, failure to provide proof of insurance and interfering or hindering officers in the performance of their duties.

For those of you keeping score at home, that’s three DUI arrests within the last 22 months.

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Rallis’ latest DUI arrest came one year to the date of arguably his most troubling recent misadventure – an alleged assault in his native California. Last summer, we reported Rallis had been involved in a domestic incident with a female victim on the evening of July 2, 2025 in Newport Beach, California. According to an emergency protective order issued in the immediate aftermath of that incident, Rallis allegedly “punched, pushed and strangled (the) victim.”

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Rallis is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution related to any of the (latest) charges filed against him.

In addition to his notoriety vis-à-vis the Timmons’ controversy – and from his spate of recent arrests – Rallis has remained active in the real estate game. Earlier this year, he purchased the Sand Dollar Social Club, a venue located in the heart of Folly Beach known for its live music, pool tables and biker-friendliness.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track the latest charges against Rallis… who is facing a rising tide of legal woes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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