Clemson President-Elect Bails on Tigertown

Struggling South Carolina university back to the drawing board after its incoming president backtracks, returns to Michigan State…

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by WILL FOLKS

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Less than seven weeks after announcing Michigan State University (MSU) president Kevin Guskiewicz as its next leader, Clemson University is back to the drawing board after the mercurial higher educrat reneged on the agreement.

According to a terse statement from the school issued on Monday (July 6, 2026), its board of trustees was notified that same day that Guskiewicz had “chosen to remain at Michigan State University for personal reasons.”

“The national search had a robust pool of candidates, and the board will be meeting soon to determine next steps,” the statement concluded.

Clemson announced it was hiring Guskiewicz on May 27, 2026. He was supposed to have replaced former president James Clements, who resigned last December amid the school’s worsening fiscal situation and criticism of his proximity to several insider land deals.

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Guskiewicz agreed to a five-year deal that would have paid him $1.216 million annually from Clemson’s foundation. Palmetto State taxpayers would have picked up another sizable chunk of his compensation.

According to a since-deleted press release, Guskiewicz was supposed to bring a “student-focused vision centered on access, workforce readiness and public impact” to Clemson, with board members praising his efforts at MSU to “strengthen campus culture.”

Not everyone was on board with that “culture,” though. State representative April Cromer – a leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus – criticized the board’s decision to hire Guskiewicz as being inconsistent with the “values of the people funding it.”

Speaking of Clemson’s funding, the school is in the midst of a major financial crisis – which may have played a part in Guskiewicz’s decision. As we reported earlier this year, Clemson’s budgeted operating expenses for the 2027 fiscal year are currently 8% higher than actual expenses for the current year.

And that was after the school engaged in extensive cost-cutting…

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Subsequently, FITSNews reported extensively on financial issues associated with the school’s Public Service Activities (PSA) division – including allegations that school leaders improperly restricted funds earmarked for agriculture, public health, research, and statewide regulatory enforcement.

Clemson’s board of trustees chairwoman, Kim Wilkerson, didn’t do much to instill confidence in a recent guest column published in The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier.

“The best measure of Clemson’s strength is not found in a ranking or balance sheet,” Wilkerson wrote.

Maybe not… but steadily deteriorating finances and getting jilted by your presidential pick are not encouraging signs.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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