Multiple Instances of Violence Mar South Carolina’s Fourth of July

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by WILL FOLKS

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Multiple outbreaks of violence marred South Carolina’s Fourth of July celebrations, including a pair of incidents in the Lowcountry which led to numerous arrests – and the dissemination of viral videos which have caused yet another black eye for the Palmetto State.

The event which spawned the most viral outrage occurred during a neighborhood block party in the Chicora-Cherokee community – which is located approximately six-and-a-half miles north-northwest of the Charleston battery.

According to officers of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), the Chicora-Cherokee Fourth of July celebration was permitted by the city – and police leaders and event organizers actually met earlier in the day to discuss the logistics associated with the gathering.

Those best laid plans came to naught, unfortunately…

At approximately 8:30 p.m. EDT, law and order at the event began disintegrating rapidly as officers received reports of gunfire and “individuals firing fireworks toward passing vehicles.”

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“Officers responded immediately and were informed by attendees that several people had begun discharging firearms,” a statement from NCPD noted. “Officers made repeated public announcements advising that the event had ended and directing everyone to leave the area safely, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Despite those efforts, multiple fights broke out and additional gunshots were fired.”

Shortly thereafter, officers found themselves on the receiving end of the violence.

“Officers exited their patrol vehicles to intervene, separate the individuals involved in the fights, and work to restore order and protect the public,” the agency’s statement continued. “During the response… (m)ultiple officers were physically assaulted, with two female officers sustaining minor injuries. Several attendees were arrested as a result of their own actions.”

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BREAKING: A white female police officer with @NCPD was brutally attacked and beaten by a mob in @NorthCharleston during an arrest on #July #America pic.twitter.com/glPNYfbhQP — The Carolina Courier (@CourierSCUSA) July 5, 2026

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“Attacks on law enforcement are unacceptable and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” NCPD noted in its statement.

Additionally, NCPD indicated “multiple firearms and a makeshift spear” had been recovered from the scene.

Here are images the agency released of those weapons…

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(NCPD) (NCPD)

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Four individuals were arrested in connection with the disturbance, although at this point NCPD has not released their names – or detailed any of the charges filed against them.

Alan Wilson – South Carolina’s top prosecutor and the state’s Republican gubernatorial nominee – condemned the assault on law enforcement and called for those who participated in it to be held accountable.

“The violence we witnessed in North Charleston is unacceptable,” Wilson said. “There is no place in South Carolina for mob violence or attacks on law enforcement. Anyone who assaults a police officer, fires a weapon into a crowd, or threatens public safety should be arrested, prosecuted, and held fully accountable.”

“South Carolina is a state of law and order,” Wilson added. “We will not tolerate mob rule.”

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MORE VIOLENCE…

(BCSO)

As the mêlée in North Charleston was unfolding, another violent incident was taking place approximately 67 miles to the southwest – at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island.

According to a statement from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies received “multiple calls regarding gunshots in the area of Coligny Beach” shortly after 8:20 p.m. EDT.

“A fight between two individual groups occurred on the public beach,” police noted “During the altercation shots were fired.”

Eight people were wounded during the ensuing gunfire, according to BCSO.

Investigators were able to quickly identify the parties involved, detain them and charge them in connection with the shooting. Four individuals were initially charged as follows…

Jayden Hawes, 18, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime and Aggravated Breach Peace

Marcello Royal, 17, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Aggravated Breach Peace.

Quazeir Davis, 17, Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Aggravated Breach Peace.

Christopher Capers, 17, Accessory After the Fact

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Sheriff PJ Tanner told reporters on Sunday evening (July 5, 2026) at least one other individual had been charged in connection with the shooting – and indicated charges were expected against a sixth alleged perpetrator.

Tanner also credited the use of a deployable surveillance camera at the public beach access – as well as stationary automated license plate readers (i.e. flock cameras) in helping deputies apprehend the subjects in the shooting.

“That camera is there for a reason,” Tanner said, responding to recent criticism of the technology. “And we deploy it based on need.”

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we provided our audience with updates on the individuals charged in connection with both of these incidents.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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