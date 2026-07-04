WIR: Murdaugh Court Update, Elena Moore Mystery, Chuck Wright Sentencing

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by WILL FOLKS

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Newly appointed South Carolina circuit court judge Debra McCaslin dispensed with the pleasantries and quickly got down to the business of managing the upcoming retrial of accused killer Alex Murdaugh – whom the state is trying a second time for the June 2021 murders of his wife and younger son.

McCaslin bluntly laid down the parameters for Murdaugh’s high-profile double homicide retrial – and definitively set a date for the proceedings to begin (April 5, 2027). She also put attorneys for both sides on notice of her intention to address this internationally regarded case with zero preconceptions – insisting all filings associated with it must be thoroughly documented and not presume foreknowledge of its myriad particulars.

In our opening segment, research director Jenn Wood and I discussed this week’s big Murdaugh status conference – which was preceded by a flurry of new filings from his attorneys. We also dove into the latest developments in Murdaugh’s federal case against disgraced former South Carolina clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill’ – whose tampering with the jury in his first trial was one of the main reasons the state supreme court reversed his convictions.

In our next segment, Jenn and chief photog/lead investigative reporter Andrew Fancher discussed the mysterious death of Elena Moore, a Lexington, S.C. fitness trainer who went missing on June 11, 2026 and whose body was found nearly a week later in a wooded area near where she was last seen alive.

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Jenn and Andy have been digging deep into this story… and will continue to track developments as we await full toxicology results from her recent autopsy as well as any new investigatory leads.

Finally, Andy and Jenn previewed next week’s federal sentencing for disgraced South Carolina sheriff Chuck Wright – as well as a bizarre story coming out of notoriously corrupt Spartanburg County involving the Palmetto State’s most infamous “Badge Gone Bad.”

Keep it tuned to our media outlet was we await accountability in that case…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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