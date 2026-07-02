Unsolved Carolinas: Search Intensifies For Missing 4-Year-Old Aiken Girl

Authorities urge residents to search their own property as investigators leave no place unchecked in the search for the missing Aiken County child.

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by JENN WOOD

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Two days after four-year-old Javeayah Harris vanished from her family’s home in Aiken, South Carolina, hundreds of law enforcement officers, specialized search teams and federal agents remain focused on one mission: bringing the little girl home safely.

What began Tuesday night as a local missing child call has quickly evolved into one of South Carolina’s largest active missing child searches, drawing resources from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), multiple sheriff’s offices, local police agencies, aviation units, drones and professional search teams.

Yet despite an exhaustive search, Javeayah has not been found.

Now, investigators are asking the public to help — not by converging on the search area, but by carefully checking their own property for anywhere a curious four-year-old could have wandered.

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According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), Javeayah disappeared around 8:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 30, from her family’s home near Hillsboro Street and Ridgecrest Road in Aiken.

An ACSO statement indicated the agency is “using every resource available” to locate the missing girl.

“Multiple law enforcement partners and other first responders have been searching on the ground, using helicopters and drones to search by air, canvassing the neighborhood conducting interviews, and collecting available videos since Javeayah was reported missing,” the statement added. “

She is described as:

4 years old

3 feet, 6 inches tall

Approximately 42 pounds

Brown eyes

Black braided hair with pink beads

She was last seen wearing pink Minnie Mouse pajamas and may have been wearing Crocs.

Investigators say Javeayah is a “smart, talkative and friendly” little girl who loves Minnie Mouse and enjoys chasing chickens.

Because of her size, authorities believe she may be capable of fitting into very small spaces — a factor that has influenced the search effort.

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Responders search for Javeayah Harris (FBI Columbia)

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SEARCH EXPANDS ACROSS THE REGION

The search has grown steadily since Tuesday night, evolving into a large-scale, multi-agency operation involving local, state and federal law enforcement. ACSO is leading the investigation with assistance from SLED, the FBI, the Aiken Department of Public Safety (ADPS), the North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NADPS), the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) and numerous additional public safety partners from across the region.

According to the FBI, investigators are “leaving no place unchecked” in their efforts to locate Javeayah. Search teams have been working around the clock, using ground crews, helicopters and drones while investigators canvass neighborhoods, conduct interviews with potential witnesses and collect surveillance video from homes and businesses.

Authorities say every available investigative and search resource is being deployed as they continue following leads and searching for the missing four-year-old.

As news of Javeayah’s disappearance spread across South Carolina, community members began arriving in hopes of helping with the search. While expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support, ACSO has asked volunteers not to enter the active search area while law enforcement carries out its coordinated operational plan, warning that uncoordinated civilian searches could inadvertently interfere with trained search teams.

Instead, investigators are asking residents to assist by thoroughly checking their own property — including backyards, storage buildings, sheds, crawl spaces, vehicles and anywhere else a small child could hide or become trapped. Authorities continue to stress that “no detail is too small” and encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact investigators immediately.

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HOW TO HELP

This is a developing story. FITSNews will continue following the search for Javeayah Harris and provide updates as new information becomes available.

Anyone who sees Javeayah or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators can also contact the ACSO tip line at 803-502-5200.

Authorities continue to stress that even seemingly insignificant information could prove important.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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