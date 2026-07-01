Lake Murray Set to Shine as America Celebrates 250 Years

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by JENN WOOD

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America turns 250 years old this Independence Day, and nowhere in the Midlands is the celebration expected to be bigger than on the waters of Lake Murray.

The annual Lake Murray Independence Day Celebration returns on Saturday, July 4, 2026 – bringing tens of thousands of spectators to one of the Southeast’s premier Fourth of July holiday traditions. This year’s event carries added significance as communities across the country commemorate the nation’s semiquincentennial with expanded patriotic celebrations.

Hosted by Capital City/Lake Murray Country and presented by Lexington Health, the annual celebration has earned national recognition from Southern Living and StyleBlueprint as one of the South’s top Independence Day destinations.

The centerpiece of the evening remains a pair of synchronized fireworks displays launched from Spence Island and Dreher Island, lighting up the skies over Lake Murray beginning shortly after dark.

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WHERE TO WATCH

Organizers say the best seats in the house are still on the water.

Thousands of boaters are expected to anchor throughout the lake to watch the synchronized fireworks show, which will once again be choreographed to patriotic music broadcast live on 93.1 The Lake. Spectators are encouraged to listen on a traditional FM radio, as online streaming delays can throw off the synchronization.

Those without a boat still have several viewing options, including:

Dreher Island State Park , where normal park admission applies ( $6 adults, $3.75 South Carolina seniors, $3.50 children ages 6-15, children 5 and under free).

, where normal park admission applies ( adults, South Carolina seniors, children ages 6-15, children 5 and under free). Lake Murray Public Park (Irmo side) , which will admit visitors on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

, which will admit visitors on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. Lake Murray Public Park (Lexington side) , where advance reservations are required and day-use admission is $5 per vehicle.

, where advance reservations are required and day-use admission is per vehicle. Pine Island, whose special fireworks viewing event sold out well in advance.

Those unable to make it to the lake can watch the celebration live on WIS TV-10 (NBC – Columbia, S.C.). If weather forces a postponement, the fireworks will move to Sunday, July 5.

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A WEEKEND FULL OF CELEBRATIONS

Lake Murray may headline the holiday weekend, but it’s far from the only show in town.

Baseball fans can catch postgame fireworks throughout the weekend at Segra Park, where the Columbia Fireflies host fireworks displays after games on July 3, 4 and 5. Across the river, the Lexington County Blowfish will also celebrate with fireworks following games on both July 3 and July 4.

Meanwhile, Fort Jackson will open its annual Independence Day celebration to the public on July 4, featuring live music, food trucks, military displays, family activities and its own fireworks show at Hilton Field beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The broader Columbia region is also offering river recreation, parks, festivals and community events throughout the holiday weekend, making the Capital City area one of South Carolina’s busiest Independence Day destinations.

For many South Carolinians, however, the centerpiece of the holiday remains Lake Murray. Whether viewed from the deck of a pontoon boat, the shoreline at Dreher Island or a blanket spread across one of the public parks, the annual fireworks display has become as much a Fourth of July tradition as backyard cookouts and neighborhood parades. With America marking its 250th birthday this year, organizers expect one of the largest crowds in the celebration’s history as residents and visitors gather to commemorate both Independence Day and a milestone in the nation’s story.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

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